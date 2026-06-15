Thunder are compelled to serve Cavaliers perfect free agent on a silver platter

Last offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the only franchise not to dodge the newly-introduced second apron of the luxury tax. As other contenders face the same restrictions, the Cavs might be able to capitalize on their struggles.

Cleveland is entering this offseason roughly $200 thousand over the second apron still, but the team has easy pathways out of the apron this summer to gain more financial flexibility and avoid the long-term penalties. If the Cavaliers can drop their cap sheet below the apron through trades or other moves, they gain access to the taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (likely $6 million) to sign a free agent and potentially retain their own free agents Dean Wade and Keon Ellis, depending on how much money is saved.

That creation of an MLE, albeit a smaller one, could land the Cavaliers a veteran talent to slot into the depth chart without too much financial burden. With Wade and Ellis entering unrestricted free agency, the Cavaliers are already limited in their opportunities for improvement, but the taxpayer MLE could be the best non-trade option.

Finding a player willing to take the $6 million pay check can be trying as other teams can offer higher pay checks and their former team may have Bird Rights to offer even more. The right candidate is stuck in a situation that forces them to leave their current team without being a top-tier free agent target across the league. Teams teetering on the second apron threshold offer the most likely team to allow a free agent to walk, rebuking Bird Rights.

Looking across the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder may be forced to walk away from multiple veteran players. Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Lu Dort may all be attainable by the time July's free agency period beings. While we've already covered the potential fit for Wiggins via trade in Cleveland, "Kenny Hustle" Williams offers an ideal Cavs target in free agency.

Kenrich Williams fixes the Cavaliers' biggest problems

One of the Thunder's fan-favorite roleplayers for years, Williams has slowly fallen out of OKC's rotation despite continually showing valuable impact and efficient scoring. Last season, Williams averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game off the Thunder bench. He only played 15.3 minutes per night, but he made a recognizable impression as a hustle player and trustworthy three-point shooter at 38.8 percent.

After six season with OKC, Williams could be a victim of the second apron as the Thunder consider his $7.1 million team option for the 2026-27 season. Although that price tag itself is not egregious, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams will take the team's finances over the cap space maximum on their own. Shedding Williams' salary could help OKC maintain some breathing room as they retool the books for a longer runway with the core group.

If Kenrich hits free agency, the Cavaliers would be a perfect landing spot for the 31-year-old forward. Cleveland is on a seemingly eternal quest for size and spacing on the wing and in the frontcourt. Williams is not a high-volume sharpshooter, but he is a reliable threat and gives physicality and hustle as a big forward. Standing at 6-foot-7, Williams is undersized for the four spot but has comfortably shifted up throughout his career, playing 41 percent of his minutes as a power forward over his career.

While Williams' role in OKC is quietly diminishing, his job in Cleveland would allow him to make a much larger winning impact on another contender. The Cavaliers' shallow forward depth chart would give Williams the chance to play a sixth man role as the go-to backup forward for Evan Mobley and the starting small forward. If Williams maintains his long-range shooting and defensive prowess, he would be undeniably the best bench forward the Cavaliers have seen in ages.

The rest of the NBA have set their sights on the high-price targets both in trades and free agency, but the Cavaliers' trip to the Eastern Conference Finals seemingly has the team focused on marginal improvements and depth realignment. Williams perfectly fits that bill and could be available at the price Cleveland can offer.

If the Thunder decline William's team option, the Cleveland Cavaliers would be foolish not to make an aggressive bid at the veteran forward. His mix of positional versatility and two-way impact are obvious positives the Cavaliers need on the roster.