The Thunder may gift the Cavs the perfect trade target

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have reached the conference finals for the first time since 2018, but if this playoff run showed anything, it’s that this team needs more depth.

The Cavs were rumored at one point to be looking into making major trades, such as for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, since the season ended, the tone has shifted, as the team is expected to keep their core together next year.

If Cleveland is going to do that, then they are going to need to retool their depth, especially at their wing spot. Luckily for them, one Western Conference team could give them the perfect trade target.

Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins would be the perfect fit for the Cavs

Wiggins saw himself get phased out of OKC’s rotation this year, as Jared McCain came to town, and Jaylin Williams emerged as a more reliable option. Not to mention, guys like Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Lu Dort dominate the wing minutes for the most part.

The Thunder are set to soar over the second apron next year, and both Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have been mentioned as the most likely departures. OKC’s loss should be Cleveland’s gain.

Wiggins was an important part of the Thunder’s championship in 2025, averaging 12 points per game, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 38 percent from three. In the playoffs, he had a few big games off the bench and was a timely shot maker.

He is also sound defensively, especially on the ball, which is what the Cavs desperately need. Thanks to his 6’10” wingspan, Wiggins has the frame to make life difficult for ball handlers and showed that during his time with OKC.

He also gives them a much-needed dose of athleticism and speed, things Cleveland does not have off the bench right now. Wiggins’ skillset and physical profile make him a nice fit next to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. He can space the floor, he can defend, and is athletic. It also gives Kenny Atkinson more lineup flexibility.

The Cavs have been searching for wing solutions for years, but Wiggins could be part of the solution. With Cleveland also reportedly prioritizing bringing Dean Wade back, their wings could look a lot different next year. Shooting, size, and defense is what they need, all of which Wiggins has. He can’t be the only addition, but he can be the start of a wing retool.