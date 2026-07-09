NBA insider reveals why executives doubt LeBron James' fit with Cavaliers

The possibility of LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers has sparked excitement across the NBA since he informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return for the 2026-27 season. However, not everyone believes a reunion makes sense.

On his "Straight Shooter" show, Stephen A. Smith shared conversations with NBA executives who think James is better suited elsewhere, specifically with the Miami Heat. Smith believes the Heat are a better destination than the Cavaliers because James wouldn't fit alongside James Harden and Cleveland's current offense.

“Do you go back to Miami?" Smith said. "You got a lot of executives out there speculating that’s the best landing spot for him because Cleveland’s style of play ain’t gonna cut it.”

Smith relayed one executive's reasoning, pointing to Harden's ball-dominant approach.

“I was speaking with one executive, and he was like, ‘Stephen A., when has James Harden ever really given up the basketball? Every place he’s been, the ball has been in his hands. … He ain’t moving so much without the ball. How does that work, Stephen A.? How does that work if you go back to Cleveland?’ That’s why they rule Cleveland out and think Miami is the best possible scenario,” Smith shared.

Could LeBron James fit with how the Cavaliers are constructed?

On paper, James returning to Cleveland to chase another championship sounds like a Hollywood ending. The Cavaliers have assembled one of the Eastern Conference's deepest rosters around Donovan Mitchell, and adding James would elevate expectations to championship-or-bust territory. But would the team be able to function on the floor together? The executives who spoke with Smith worry that combining James with the Cavaliers' style could force each player away from what makes them most effective.

Harden has spent his career orchestrating offenses with the ball in his hands. Mitchell thrives attacking off the dribble and creating his own shot. In contrast, James has been one of basketball's premier engines for over two decades, controlling tempo and creating opportunities for teammates. Would that be able to work? According to Smith's sources, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Former Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert shared similar sentiments, saying Cleveland's current style doesn't maximize James at this stage of his career.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fit, and I could be previewing this based on what I watched," Shumpert said." James Harden wasn’t even given a fair chance to establish the offense that suited the team best. He got thrown into the mix late. It’s just that style doesn’t fit LeBron, and it damn sure doesn’t fit LeBron at 42."

Iman Shumpert disagrees with Stephen A. Smith, says the Warriors are a better fit for LeBron James than the Cavaliers



“I disagree.”



“Steph Curry’s playing style would benefit LeBron much more than Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.”



“I think it’s going to be a tough match.”… pic.twitter.com/hxymJiz9pa — Bassey (@0xBassey) July 6, 2026

Rather than the Heat or the Cavaliers, Shumpert pointed to the Golden State Warriors as a cleaner fit because of how Stephen Curry plays without the ball, creating opportunities for James to orchestrate the offense. Unfortunately, fit isn't the only factor driving this conversation.

James remains one of the league's most productive players, despite entering his 24th NBA season. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds during the Lakers' recent playoff run, demonstrating he's still capable of transforming a contender. But now that James is no longer with the Lakers, where he takes his talents next remains an open question.

For Cavaliers fans, James' homecoming would instantly become one of the biggest stories in franchise history and give Cleveland another legitimate chance to compete for an NBA championship. However, if Smith's sources are correct, the on-court fit between James and the Cavaliers could become one of the defining questions heading into next season if Cleveland lands the franchise legend in free agency.