NBA expansion could saddle the Cavaliers with an unwanted new division rival

For more than a decade, NBA fans have fantasized about league expansion. With the Seattle Supersonics moving to Oklahoma City Thunder, most assumed that should be the first place the league should expand -- or return -- to.

That fantasy might finally become a reality pretty soon. The league will vote on adding two new teams, one in Las Vegas and one in Seattle, with a potential debut date scheduled for the 2028-29 NBA season.

Of course, that will also force the current conferences and divisions to restructure, which could be bad news for the Central Division in the Eastern Conference. As reported by ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves could be headed to the East.

Timberwolves are a likely candidate to join Cavaliers in the East

"Executives across the NBA expect either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Memphis Grizzlies to move to the East to realign conferences with 16 each when Seattle and Las Vegas become West teams," Charania wrote.

Moving the Timberwolves to the East could put them in the same division as some combination of the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. It makes sense, geographically speaking. From a basketball standpoint, though, it might spell trouble.

As things stand now, the Cavs have a 43-28 all-time record against the Timberwolves. However, they've split this year's season series, and the tide might start shifting in the Timberwolves' favor as Anthony Edwards continues to blossom into a superstar.

Edwards will be entering his age-27 season in 2028-29, the projected time for expansion. That means he'd be joining the Eastern Conference right as he enters his physical prime. He's gotten better with every season, and he'd be a nine-year veteran by then. Even if his supporting cast looks different, he will still be one of the faces of the league.

More than that, the Cavaliers are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference now, but that may not be the case then. James Harden might be long gone, and they have yet to sign Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension, so there are no guarantees that he will stay. Even if he does, he'll be 32 by then.

Expansion will shake the league to its very core. Teams like the Cavaliers would be forced to leave good players unprotected. Even though it's too soon to think about that, front offices will now have to plan accordingly and make every move with that scenario in mind.