NBA Draft sharpshooter is the perfect Sam Merrill replacement the Cavaliers need

The NBA Draft will be underway on Wednesday, June 25 with the first and second rounds split between two nights. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be absent from the first evening but hold two chances to find a hidden talent on Thursday, June 26.

Cleveland is entering the 2025 offseason with a tense financial bind as one of the NBA's most expensive rosters. With new penalties in place for high-cost teams, the Cavs are severely limited in how they can fill out the roster in trades or free agent signings. Though Cleveland could find a low-cost veteran for a minimum deal, the Cavaliers' best opportunity for a cost-controlled contributor could be in the draft.

If the Cavs want to find a ready-made NBA player, targeting college seniors or fifth-year players could offer a more reliable prospect for the regular season grind. While any rookie is unlikely to be a major factor in a postseason push, the Cavaliers could bolster depth with a second-round draftee.

Considering the Cavaliers' financial burdens and two high-impact role players entering unrestricted free agency, the Cavs may enter next season without one or both of Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome. In a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland, NBA insider Brian Windhorst said retaining both players is "up in the air" rather than a likelihood.

If the Cavaliers are forced to choose between the pair, Cleveland would likely prioritize Jerome after he broke out into a Sixth Man of the Year finalist this season. If Money Merrill is at risk of waving goodbye to the wine and gold, the Cavs could add an insurance policy via the draft.

Koby Brea is a Cavaliers match made in Heaven

Finding an NBA-ready talent late in the draft is rare, but the Cavaliers are no strangers to this method of talent acquisition. With the 49th and 58th picks, Cleveland can prioritize players who have a limited ceiling but a more polished game entering the league. University of Kentucky product Koby Brea fits that bill.

After four seasons with the University of Dayton Flyers, Brea transferred for his fifth season to the Wildcats where he built a reputation as a legitimate wing threat. In 28 minutes per game, Brea averaged 11.6 points on an astounding 43.5 percent from three-point range. Throughout his collegiate career, the New York native never shot below 35 percent and remained a high-volume shooter after his freshman campaign.

Although Brea is not an explosive athlete who soars to the rim, he projects to earn a bench role in year one with the potential to become an NBA starter with this track record of long-distance production. Yahoo! Sports notes that Brea has a quick release from deep and is talented in shooting off movement actions. Much like Merrill and Max Strus, the Cavs would find immense value in a shooter who can come off an off-ball action and immediately launch with no hesitation.

These traits could make Brea a perfect transitional player after a Merrill departure. Standing at 6-foot-7, Brea also has a larger frame than his Cavaliers counterparts.

The Wildcat wing also received praise for being an intelligent and willing passer. Although he cannot be a primary facilitator or offensive maestro, placing him in Cleveland's team-oriented movement offense could be a seamless fit for his playstyle.

Unfortunately, any second-round prospect will be more of a specialist than a do-it-all talent. While Brea excels at shooting and can move the ball on offense, his athletic limitations make him a subpar defender. He has slow lateral quickness and is relatively slender for his height. While this would initially limit Brea's role, the Cavs developed Merrill from a negative defender into a fairly dependable perimeter defender.

Adding another long-range threat to this Cleveland Cavaliers roster would never be a poor choice, and the Cavs have the talent around Brea to make up for his weaknesses until he develops more. The 22-year-old wing has already proven he has the most sought-after talent in the NBA as a lethal sharpshooter. If he is still available at number 49, Cleveland would be foolish not to consider him.