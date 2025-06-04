Budget free agent wing emerges as Cavaliers must-have veteran signing

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the NBA's harshest financial restrictions in league history this offseason, entering the daunting second apron.

Alongside a hefty list of trade restrictions, the Cavaliers are limited to offering only the veteran minimum to new incoming free agents. Unless Cleveland holds Early Bird Rights or Bird Rights for the free agent, they cannot offer anything more than the lowest possible salary to fill out the roster. This will severely limit the possible additions to the roster, but with the Cavs' young star core, admirable coaching staff and potential for contending in the playoffs, free agents will surely view the Cavs as a worthwhile destination.

With the Cavaliers facing an early offseason after a second-round exit to the Indiana Pacers, the needs for the Cavs are already at the forefront of discussion. The lackluster frontcourt depth has been the primary focus, but with recent news suggesting Cleveland is aiming to address this concern in the draft, the Cavaliers can prioritize improved wing depth in free agency. Finding a 3-and-D wing often comes at a premium cost, but the Cavs could steal an underrated West Coast talent as a budget addition.

The Cavaliers need to target Amir Coffey

As the LA Clippers struggle to enter NBA Finals contender status, their upcoming free agents may be willing to depart the sunny West Coast for a chance to play meaningful basketball in the summer. Five-year veteran forward Amir Coffey has spent his entire career with LA, but the Cavaliers likely offer a better opportunity to contribute to winning than the Clippers can provide.

Last season, the 27-year-old wing came off the Clippers bench, averaging 9.7 points while shooting 40.9 percent from deep. Over his career, Coffey has shot 38.4 percent from three-point range, proving a consistent producer on the perimeter. Coffey has a consistent and reliable shooting form. While Coffey's release is not quick, his consistent mechanics have helped him establish a niche as a true NBA sharpshooter.

Defensively, Coffey ranks among the upper tiers of perimeter defenders, according to BBall-Index's player grades. The veteran wing has impressive upper body strength, rarely being outworked by his assignment. His 6-foot-7 frame perfectly matches the archetype the Cavaliers have needed over the past few seasons. The addition of De'Andre Hunter at the latest trade deadline proved Cleveland's intent to seek a more robust wing rotation. Coffey could be the final piece in establishing the Cavs' depth chart next season.

Adding another two-way sharpshooting wing could elevate Cleveland's forward rotation into a higher echelon. Placing Coffey alongside Hunter and Dean Wade gives the Cavs an opportunity to run big yet athletic lineups to complement Donovan Mitchell's shifty and quick approach to the game. While the Clippers will undoubtedly hope to retain Coffey, the Cleveland Cavaliers must make their best pitch to steal the underrated talent to The Land.