NBA Draft could give Cavaliers ideal Dean Wade replacement

The luxury tax's new second apron comes for every team sooner or later. The Cleveland Cavaliers tried to run from it, but it nonetheless will have consequences for the team's construction this summer.

A key element to maneuver the second apron's restrictions has come by way of the NBA Draft, allowing the Cavs to hand pick a young, versatile talent on a team-friendly contract. For the past two summers, Cleveland has targeted older, proven collegiate prospects with both Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor having played three seasons before entering the league.

This year, the Cavs will certainly approach the draft similarly. With the 29th overall pick, Cleveland is choosing from a crop of players overlooked due to age or some other disqualifier. Most often, older college prospects will not have the monumental ceiling of a one-and-done rookie but can provide immediate on-court impact. Finding the right NBA-ready talent this offseason will be paramount for next season.

The Cavaliers could trade down to the second round and accumulate more future draft capital, but one incoming rookie could be worth discussing about trading up to guarantee selecting him.

Joshua Jefferson is the perfect Cavaliers prospect

Iowa State senior Joshua Jefferson finished his last collegiate season averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the Cyclones to the Round of 16 in March Madness. Standing at 6-foot-9, Jefferson is a jumbo sized forward, playing the three, four and five in various lineups.

Over his four collegiate years, Jefferson proved himself a versatile two-way forward and a viable small-ball center. He improved his offensive talent, transforming into a tertiary playmaker for the Cyclones, collecting a career-high 12 assists against the UCF Knights. Offensively, Jefferson projects to be an all-around contributor with a mix of scoring, passing, ball handling and offensive rebounding. While his three-point shooting (34.5 percent) could struggle in the NBA, he is an exciting offensive talent at 22 years old.

Defensively, Jefferson uses his size and athleticism to be just as versatile on defense as he is on offense. He is a solid on-ball defender on the perimeter, keeping in front of his assignment. Where he really shone for the Cyclones, however, was as a roamer and help defender. He showed great timing on helping against drives, quickly stepping into his spot and jumping directly up to defend rather than biting on a fake.

On the Cavaliers, Jefferson would be an obvious solution to many of Cleveland's woes on the depth chart. His ability to play on the wing or anchor the frontcourt could alleviate the Cavs' biggest anxieties with undersized wings and too many one-way players. The NBA's draft profile for Jefferson notes his ability not only to contribute on offense, but orchestrate Iowa State's offensive last season. He uses his large frame and high basketball IQ to impact the game in every aspect. It's no surprise that despite his age and low draft stock that the NBA's comparison was none other than former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

If the Cavaliers add Jefferson in the draft, it would take no time for him to become the Cavs' most valuable draft pick since Evan Mobley.

WIth the Cavs headed towards a risky summer with Dean Wade and Keon Ellis entering unrestricted free agency, Joshua Jefferson would be a perfect replacement for either or both players, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers manage their cap sheet and address areas of need. He has already showcased tremendous skill sets over his four college seasons and would quickly become a foundational piece of the Cavaliers' nightly rotation.