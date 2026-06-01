Cavaliers obvious draft day win is the opposite move anyone expects

The next step towards a true NBA Finals run is perplexing, to say the least, for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs reached the Eastern Conference Finals, they finished the 2026 Playoffs with an 8-10 record, which is the worst possible record for any team to have at that stage of the postseason.

Entering the offseason, chatter is centered around Cleveland either cashing in everything for a 2027 run or tearing down the core to enter a rebuild. Ultimately, the Cavs are incapable of the latter with depleted draft capital and few young players left on the roster. Staying the course and taking steps towards a more well-rounded roster is the only option available to the Cleveland basketball club.

The NBA Draft offers the Cavaliers the best opportunity to do so, finding young talent on team-friendly contracts. Currently, however, the Cavs' draft capital is minimal at best with no control over their first-round picks until 2030 and no second-round draft picks for the foreseeable future.

Last summer, the Cavaliers entered the new second apron of the luxury tax, a new, highly restrictive tier for the highest-paying franchises. Cleveland was the only team to enter the apron last summer and not find a way out. As the league's most expensive team, the Cavaliers must discover routes to add talent and manipulate their cap space.

Sitting at 29th overall this year, Cleveland needs navigate the draft with more in mind than the best talent on the board after 28 picks. To win the draft this year, the Cavs must make an unorthodox, unexpected move.

The Cavaliers need to trade away their draft pick

Many of the best talent expected to be available in the late first round has opted to return to college, selecting the NIL path over an immediate rise to the pros. Names like Tounde Yessoufou, Amari Allen and Tyler Tanner are out of the draft and unavailable for the Cavaliers.

For a team looking for any opportunity to improve financial flexibility, the Cavaliers should be wary of selecting in the first round at all with so much talent leaving the draft entirely. This year, a first-year player selected at pick 29 will be guaranteed a salary of $3,018,240. With so many prospects avoiding the draft, the talent available for the Cavaliers will be more akin to a typical second-rounder, making that $3 million price tag impractical.

Cleveland saw success last season in the second round, grabbing Tyrese Proctor and signing him to a multi-year standard contract. While a standard deal is rare for a second-round prospect to receive immediately, the Cavs did so to add a young, promising rookie on a cost-controlled contract.

Second-round players are not guaranteed any salaries or a main roster spot. Often, players in the second round enter a two-way deal. As of pick 31 and beyond, the Cavaliers would have better financial control for the young talent.

If the Cavs place their pick on the trade market, they could fall back into the early second round and accumulate another two second-round picks for the future in order to replicate their Proctor gamble. While players like Allen and Yessoufou are off the table, plenty of other talents will still be on the board in the early second round for the Cavaliers to target.

The San Antonio Spurs (42 and 44), Sacramento Kings (34 and 45) and Brooklyn Nets (33 and 43) have multiple second-round picks this year, which would make a trade with the Cavs to move into the first round a great deal on both sides.

Entering next season with another affordable rookie and future second-round picks is an invaluable win for a team with such an inflated salary sheet. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not likely to remain in the second apron longer than team owner Dan Gilbert deems necessary, and finding creative paths to financial freedom will be paramount to stay competitive within the confines of the new luxury tax system.