NBA 2K just disrespected Darius Garland with latest ratings drop

Expecting NBA 2K, the main source of basketball content for gamers, to get their ratings right is unfortunately a fool's errand. Still, Cleveland Cavaliers fans will be incredibly disappointed with just how dirty they did Darius Garland in relation to two specific categories.

The popular video game franchise has been driving up hype for the anticipated release of NBA 2K26 by dropping top 10 lists of some notable categories for the players. Two that have already been revealed are the best ratings for ball handle and 3-point. Garland is notably missing from both.

According to NBA 2K, the top 10 3-point shooters in the league, in order, are: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane, Isaiah Joe, Zach LaVine, Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, Sam Hauser, and Anthony Edwards.

The top 10 ball handlers in the NBA were announced in the following order: Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.

Two glaring omissions make Darius Garland disrespect even harder to justify

Getting something wrong once is bad enough. Doing it twice is downright criminal. Garland deserves to be up there in both categories. His lack of presence among either list in which the All-Star guard should be firmly positioned is nasty work.

Fans were quick to reply to NBA 2K's reveal, questioning the absence of Garland among the best ball handlers in the league. Players like Booker and Durant getting the nod over the shifty Cavaliers guard does not feel justified in the slightest.

Garland has always been adept at using his strong handle to get to his spot or set up his teammates. 2024-25 even featured a career best 2.5 turnovers per game, the lowest registered by the former lottery pick. The disconnect from NBA 2K to reality is tough to overlook.

While on the subject of career bests, Garland attempted the most 3-point shots of his time in the NBA during the 2024-25 season. The two-time All-Star was launching 7.1 shots per game from beyond the arc. Those attempts were pocketed at a rate of 40.1 percent.

Garland's volume and efficiency make him an odd exclusion from that list as well. Granted, that decision is slightly more justifiable considering the vast amounts of talented 3-point shooters who are employed in the NBA today.

Still, the combination of both oversights leaves an unpleasant sting for Cavaliers fans. A strong year of contention in 2025-26 should allow Garland to get the needed respect at this same time next year.