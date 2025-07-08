Heat just gifted Cavaliers a perfect reunion to replace washed-up big man

There's nothing the Cleveland Cavaliers love more than a player who embraces the franchise and city.

One of the greatest qualities appreciated since bringing Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs is his love for Cleveland itself. Mitchell has constantly expressed his love for The Land, a trait that stands out to die hard fans. While Cleveland will never be New York City, the fanbase knows how much the Lake Erie city has to offer.

A homecoming free-agent signing with Larry Nance, Jr. brought a fan-favorite talent back to town, and the Cavaliers may soon have the perfect opportunity to complete the roster with a beloved member of the 2016 comeback team. In a three-team trade, former Cavs champion Kevin Love departed the Miami Heat to join the Utah Jazz. The Jazz, a franchise deep into a rebuild, could buyout Love's contract and allow him to enter free agency.

Though no official reports have emerged for an impending buyout, NBA insider Jake Fischer noted on X/Twitter Love is "certainly a buyout candidate" as speculation began. If Love does indeed become a free agent this offseason, a reunion with the Cavaliers should quickly become a favorite destination for the five-time All-Star. There is possibly no other member of the 2016 Finals team that loved the city more than Love himself, and giving him one more shot at contributing to a championship run is an obvious choice for the Cavs to make.

Kevin Love is the perfect Tristan Thompson replacement

With an already complete offseason, adding Lonzo Ball and Nance, the Cavaliers likely would have a minimal role to offer Love. At 36 years old, Love's ability to fill a heavy-use role in the league has steadily diminished, but he is still capable of providing value in limited minutes. With Cleveland, Love would serve in a slightly larger version of what Tristan Thompson has done in the last two seasons, primarily a mentor and an injury replacement option.

Last season with the Heat, Love only appeared in 23 games, averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.8 percent from deep in 11 minutes per game. He may not be the All-NBA talent he was in his first run with the Cavaliers or his early Minnesota Timberwolves years, but Love is still a proven NBA veteran talent.

It became increasingly difficult for the Cavs to rely on Thompson as a real backup center. Though Thompson's effort never waned, his actual impact was minute. If Cleveland wants a veteran leader who can still produce something on the court, it is time to move no from Double T. The Cavaliers could find much more on-court value with Kevin Love as a last-resort stretch big man.

Love is the ideal mentor for both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, though, with his history as a hardened rebounding presence and intelligent frontcourt passer. When the Cavs entered a rebuild in 2018, Love's continued presence and leadership helped mentor a hungry young Cleveland core. Without his leadership at the time, the Cavs likely would not have developed as fast, especially Dean Wade.

Bringing Kevin Love back for a final ride with the franchise that has never stopped appreciating what he gave is an ideal storybook ending to his career. Nearly one decade ago, Love helped bring the Cleveland Cavaliers the first title in franchise history as a member of the big three. Mentoring the core four to recapture that title as reigning NBA champions is exactly what the Cavs and Love need this season.