Meleek Thomas reveals how he can earn Cavaliers rotation minutes as rookie

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Meleek Thomas has spent just a handful of games in a Cavaliers uniform, but he is already carrying himself like someone who expects to stick around for a long time.

That confidence was on full display during Cleveland's 82-77 Summer League victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, when the second-round pick sat down for an in-game interview after earning the night off following a scorching three-game stretch that made him one of the Las Vegas Summer League's leading scorers.

Thomas discussed everything from his faith and family to the conversations he's had with head coach Kenny Atkinson and Cleveland's veteran core, offering an early glimpse into the mindset that has quickly made him one of the Cavaliers' most intriguing young players.

"I feel amazing," Thomas said. "I feel blessed and highly favored. Excited to watch my teammates, give them the gems that I could give them from the sideline. Just trying to be still team-oriented without being on the court."

Meleek Thomas has been the real deal during Summer League

The 34th overall pick has backed up that attitude with production. Through his first three Summer League appearances, Thomas averaged 28.3 points while shooting 50% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range, showcasing why the Cavaliers zeroed in on him with their lone selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He opened his professional career with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists against the Indiana Pacers without committing a turnover before erupting for 30 points, seven assists and four steals against the Detroit Pistons. He followed that performance by pouring in 35 points against the Miami Heat, tying the Cavaliers' Summer League scoring record while leading Cleveland to its first victory in Las Vegas.

However, despite the individual accolades, Thomas insisted his focus remains on winning.

“Just get a win, that’s all,” said Thomas at halftime of Cleveland's win over Miami. “Not really worried about the accolades; if it happens, it happens. I wanna win this game.”

That team-first mentality seems to have resonated throughout the organization. Thomas revealed that Atkinson's message has remained consistent since draft night: continue being yourself and keep working.

"My conversation with some of the guys and Coach Atkinson has been to continue to put your best foot forward," Thomas said. "Continue to work how you work. We brought you here because we know what type of guy you are, how you carry yourself on and off the court."

He added that several Cavaliers veterans, including Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Jaylen Tyson, reached out to congratulate him after the draft and expressed excitement about what he could bring to the organization.

Meleek Thomas's belief could fuel the Cavaliers

Thomas believes his decision-making, playmaking, scoring versatility, and defensive intensity make him a natural fit within Cleveland's system.

"I love to guard," Thomas said. "I love to be an impact on that side of the ball as well."

For a Cavaliers team fresh off a 64-win season and built around championship aspirations, earning rotation minutes as a rookie won't come easily. But Thomas' mature approach, willingness to defend and explosive offensive talent have already generated optimism that Cleveland may have once again uncovered significant value in the NBA Draft.

Whether Thomas earns meaningful minutes immediately or develops more gradually, his Summer League emergence has reinforced an important lesson for a contender chasing another title. Championship rosters aren't built only through blockbuster moves. Sometimes, they're strengthened by finding the right player when everyone else lets him slide.