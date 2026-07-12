Kenny Atkinson says Cavaliers found an NBA Draft 'Steal' after Summer League breakout

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be 0-2 at NBA Summer League, but head coach Kenny Atkinson has already seen enough from rookie Meleek Thomas to believe Cleveland uncovered a major value in the 2026 NBA Draft.

After Thomas's impressive professional debut, he followed it up with another strong all-around performance against the Detroit Pistons, leaving Atkinson excited about the No. 34 overall pick from Arkansas.

“So excited," Atkinson said during the broadcast of Cleveland's Summer League matchup with Detroit. "I just told John [Wall] we got a steal. Maybe every coach comes up here and says that, but to get him in the second round, like, like, I’m pinching myself. [He has] a great feel. He hasn’t had a turnover yet in Summer [League], and you can see that he can pass. I didn’t even know he could pass like that. Obviously, he’s got the shooting and [is] elite competitive defensively. So, I’m, like I said, just pinching myself.”

Those comments carry weight for a Cavaliers team coming off a 64-win season with one of the NBA's deepest rosters. Cracking Cleveland's regular-season rotation will be difficult for any rookie. But Atkinson made it clear Thomas already possesses several of the traits the coaching staff values most.

Meleek Thomas is living up to his pro status with the Cavaliers

The rookie announced himself in his debut against the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal while committing zero turnovers in 27 minutes. The Cavaliers lost 99-93, but Thomas looked remarkably composed running the offense while showcasing a polished offensive game.

Rather than forcing shots or trying to produce highlight plays, Thomas consistently made the correct read, controlled the tempo, and protected the basketball. His ability to create offense without sacrificing efficiency immediately stood out, especially for a first-year player making his professional debut.

Thomas built on that performance in the Cavaliers' second Summer League contest, posting 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals against the Pistons. Although he committed two turnovers, Thomas demonstrated why scouts viewed him as a first-round talent before his draft-night slide.

His scoring ability has never been questioned. Thomas shot efficiently, knocked down jumpers off the catch and dribble, and displayed the shot-making that made him one of Arkansas' top freshmen. More encouraging, however, has been his passing, defensive activity, and overall feel for the game, areas Atkinson praised.

“That’s it. That’s how he’s going to get on the floor," Atkinson said when asked about how Thomas can earn minutes for the Cavaliers. "And, you know, we obviously talked to Cal, right? And Cal said that to us. Don’t underestimate his defense.”

Meleek Thomas sinks the 3 💰



The 34th overall pick has a game-high 21 PTS in @NBASummerLeague play! pic.twitter.com/82I6X4YOGA — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2026

That message reflects Cleveland's philosophy. With established stars leading the offense, rookies like Thomas must impact winning through effort, versatility, and defensive consistency before earning meaningful minutes.

While the Cavaliers continue searching for their first Summer League victory, the early results have offered an encouraging glimpse into the future. Thomas has emerged as Cleveland's brightest young standout, combining efficient scoring with mature decision-making and relentless defensive competitiveness.

If his development continues on its current trajectory, Atkinson's declaration that the Cavaliers found a draft steal may not remain Summer League optimism for long. It could become one of the defining stories of Cleveland's rookie class as Thomas pushes for meaningful minutes on a championship contender.