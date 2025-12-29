Max Strus went from expendable to essential for Cavaliers overnight

Over the last two seasons, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus has missed nearly the first third of the season recovering from offseason leg injuries. Strus suffered a foot fracture in August and was ruled out for the next four months. He is closer to returning, but there is no concrete date.

With the Cavs mired in a funk, there have been rumors about whether or not they will make changes to this middling roster. Strus, himself, has not been directly involved in rumors. Even if Cleveland contemplates making moves, Strus’ future with the team should be clear.

Cavaliers need Max Strus to have any hope of a turnaround

When Cleveland signed Strus during the 2023 offseason, they did it for his shooting and playoff experience. He has delivered on both accounts, as he shot nearly 39 percent from three-point range last year, the second-highest mark of his career.

He's the connector for this offense — a buzzword head coach Kenny Atkinson loves to use.

However in his three seasons with the team, Strus has also morphed into a vocal leader for the Cavs. He helped empower Evan Mobley to reach the next level. He became close with Darius Garland and helped him elevate his game. Strus’ leadership qualities and toughness are much-needed intangibles.

Strus is not afraid to mix it up either. He plays with such a high level of force and toughness that helps galvanize the team. Whenever Strus is on a heater, the Cavs’ play turns up a notch. We have seen that time and time again.

Strus is not shy about keeping it real either. He’s short with his responses in the media after losses, and even his teammates have joked about how he needs to lighten up sometimes. But Strus is the kick in the pants the Cavs need right now.

Cleveland simply has too much talent to play with a lack of force and effort on a nightly basis. Sometimes they play like the contending team they were projected to be. Other times, they play like a disinterested basketball team. Having a veteran like Strus on the court can set the standard for how hard the team needs to play.

This is a pivotal season for the Cavs. If they don’t go deep in the playoffs this year, major changes could come next season. Strus’ return won’t just help this team’s on-court results, but also give them the tough leader they have been missing all season.