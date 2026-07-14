Max Strus trade only makes sense if the Cavaliers land LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain in a holding pattern as LeBron James weighs his options on the free agency front. That's inevitably put key wing Max Strus in the proverbial crosshairs, as his contract could be what decides the financial elements of bringing James back to Cleveland.

In the event that James either doesn't sign with the Cavaliers or Strus' contract simply doesn't need to be moved in order to acquire him, Cleveland should ensure the swingman is on the roster next season.

Strus, 30, had a challenging 2025-26 campaign. After missing 32 games in 2024-25, he missed 70 outings in 2025-26. He played well when he was healthy, often resembling a rare source of bench production and reliable value, but his absences were glaring.

Now equipped with an expiring $16,660,836 salary, Strus is inevitably a trade candidate. Brian Windhorst of ESPN discussed how moving Strus' expiring salary could create more money for James:

"If you see the Cavs move Max Strus, you will know that there's some sort of action there," - @WindhorstESPN on potential hints of a LeBron decision nearing 👀 pic.twitter.com/YJxRbyjekq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 8, 2026

If the Cavaliers aren't doing it to land James, however, Strus shouldn't be traded before the 2026-27 season. They should truthfully attempt to hold on to him either way.

Max Strus is too valuable to trade if it's not for LeBron

Strus' absence in 2025-26 was due to a challenging surgery he underwent to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. He not only played well once he returned, but appears to be clear of the issue and now represents a rare source of ideal wing play for a guard and big-heavy Cavaliers team.

As a knockdown shooter who offers quality on defense and a history of strong showings in the playoffs, Strus checks essential boxes that Clevleand can't be certain others will address.

Jaylon Tyson could make Strus somewhat expendable, but it's still safer to err on the side of caution and wait until that actually transpires. If it does, Strus' expiring deal will be just as valuable in February as it is in July—if not more so as losing teams frantically attempt to acquire draft picks or cut costs, and contenders look for low-risk gambles they'll pay higher than market value for.

With this in mind, even if the Cavaliers' goal is to offload Strus' salary at some point this season, they would likely have more leverage if they stay the course and see if he fits with James—or without him.

In saying that, the harsh reality is that acquiring an all-time great will always take precedence. As such, reuniting with James for one last ride potentially costing Strus means there is an insant justification for potentially moving on sooner than anticipated.

If the Cavaliers have the luxury of signing James without having to trade Strus, however, then they should give him a shot at redemption after an injury-plagued 2025-26 season.