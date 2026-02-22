Max Strus reminding Cavaliers of harsh reality they already experienced

After having a strong second half of the season last year, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus was expected to build on that coming into this season. Strus is one of Cleveland’s most important players and leaders and a big reason for their success on both ends of the floor.

Unfortunately for the veteran, he suffered a serious foot injury during offseason workouts and given the timeline the Cavs provided, he was expected to make his debut in late December or early 2026.

We are now past the All-Star break and Strus has not returned. While he has been progressing in his rehab, there has not been an update on what his return date would be. Strus’ trick injury timeline is a frustrating reality that Cleveland fans know all too well.

Max Strus’ injury recovery is similar to what the Cavs went through with Ty Jerome in 2023-24

When Cleveland signed Jerome during the 2023 offseason, they saw him as the backup guard that they desperately needed. His ability to play both guard spots was something the roster needed with the second unit.

Jerome barely played in his debut season for the Cavs, as he suffered a nasty ankle sprain two games into the season. He ended up missing the rest of the year, as his rehab was strenuous and he also suffered setbacks during his return to play as well.

His recovery from this injury is eerily similar to Jerome’s. Jerome was largely expected to return from his ankle injury, but the next time he took the court was during the 2024-25 season. Strus was expected to return prior to the second half of the season, but he has not suited up yet.

While the situations with Jerome and Strus look similar, where they differ is that it is very likely Strus returns this season. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said recently that Strus has been going through individual workouts and while he is not taking contact yet, he expects the veteran forward to return during the regular season. So, Cavs fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

For Cleveland to realize their championship dreams, they are going to need to be fully healthy. After an injury-riddled first half of the season, the Cavs are finally getting healthy for the stretch run, with Strus being the final piece of the puzzle. His addition for the playoffs would be extremely valuable for Cleveland.