Max Kellerman explains exactly why Knicks won’t scare Cavaliers in a playoff series

For Cleveland Cavaliers fans concerned about facing the New York Knicks in a playoff series, taking a listen to Max Kellerman will ease your worries.

On a recent episode of the controversial Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul podcast, Kellerman asserted that the Knicks aren't a dangerous contender because they rely on perfect play from all of their role players.

Max Kellerman doesn't think Knicks are a true threat in the East

"The Knicks are constructed in a way that is unlikely to win a championship unless everyone does their job just right," Kellerman said.

Kellerman then noted the well-known flaws attributed to New York's top role players: Josh Hart doesn't shoot the ball well enough, and Mikal Bridges isn't imposing enough offensively.

Kellerman also threw some shade at Karl-Anthony Towns, saying in a dubious tone that KAT needs to be a "great" player for the Knicks to win a championship (while insinuating that he won't be).

Kellerman wasn't altogether wrong with these remarks. While the Knicks could very well surge at the perfect time, play their best basketball in the postseason, and win the East, a team like Cleveland ultimately has the upper hand, at least based on star power.

Donovan Mitchell is a more dynamic, explosive "problem" of a guard than Jalen Brunson, and while KAT presents issues for a defense, the Cavaliers have not one, but two high-impact centers (plus legit depth) to throw at Towns, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley.

Here's the other thing: New York has quality depth pieces, especially with the addition of Jose Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan, but Cleveland's depth might be just as good!

By adding Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder at the deadline, the Cavs more than countered New York's own additions. In other words, if Kellerman's vision of the Knicks contending comes true, and their role players all shine, that might not be enough to offset a Cleveland team that has sparking role players of its own these days.

We haven't even mentioned James Harden yet. The Cavs will be able to target Brunson defensively whenever Harden is on the floor with Mitchell. Brunson has to guard somebody out there, and the Knicks won't be able to always have Hart and Bridges matching up with Cleveland's two dynamic superstar guards.

Transforming the 6-foot-1 Darius Garland into the 6-foot-5 Harden at the deadline was a trade for the Cavaliers that made them a far more problematic matchup for the Knicks.

New York's been experimenting with Brunson-Alvarado lineups at times, but that's not going to fly against Cleveland's bigger, stronger guards.

Kellerman's right that the Knicks have to play flawlessly from top to bottom to truly contend for a title. But against the Cavs, even that might not get it done in a series.