Luka Doncic extension ignites LeBron James question Cavaliers can’t ignore

Luka Doncic's brand-new contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers officially places LeBron James as the definitive number two in Hollywood. Would James want a different ending to his legendary career?

News broke on Saturday that Doncic has officially re-upped with the Lakers for the long haul. The Slovenian superstar signed a three-year, $165 million deal to continue his time in Los Angeles beyond the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

What is important to consider here is that Aug. 2 was the earliest date at which Doncic could have agreed to an extension with the Lakers. There were clearly no qualms on either side with regard to continue their partnership for the foreseeable future.

With James on an expiring contract, and not guaranteed to remain with the Lakers beyond this upcoming campaign, the Cleveland Cavaliers should undoubtedly be keeping a watchful eye. If LeBron wants that storybook ending to his career, that fairy tale happens in the place it all started.

Cavaliers' LeBron James reunion would be complicated — but not impossible

James was the face of the player empowerment movement in the NBA. Cavaliers need no reminder of the haunting moment when that all started in 2010. His return to the franchise mended a lot of fences and eventually led to one of the most iconic championship victories in league history.

The 2016 title secured James' legacy as one of the defining figures the sport of basketball has ever seen. Riding off into the sunset with a championship in Cleveland would be the type of story that could undeniably elevate LeBron to an unrivaled position in NBA history.

The Cavaliers have a championship-level core in place. They have even added to that group with small, but savvy, moves during the offseason.

There would be little doubt about the fact that slotting in LeBron with this current group should position Cleveland as firm championship contenders for 2026-27. That is, of course, if James is willing to make the necessary sacrifice.

No one needs a reminder about just how expensive the team's payroll is at the moment. Getting under the second apron to hand James a max contract would gut the team to a point that would significantly weaken their position.

The elephant in the room is obvious. Would James, who has collected his fair chunk of money throughout his career, be willing to take the ultimate cost-cutting measure and give the Cavaliers a discount that is well below his still elite status?

If James is comfortable leaving that large sum of dollars on the table, there should be no one second-guessing the value of a homecoming for the NBA's all-time leading scorer. That is a huge if. However, it will remain the thought that keeps Cavaliers fans stirring between now and the 2026 offseason.