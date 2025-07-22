Lakers latest signing just killed any LeBron Cavaliers homecoming chances

Cleveland Cavaliers fans were divided on rumors of a potential LeBron James homecoming fueled by social media drama and no-so-cryptic moves by James.

Cavs fans opened their July to a stream of LeBron's summer vacation to Cleveland being well-broadcast on social media. While James often returns to his home state of Ohio during the offseason, the timing of his return amid a heated feud with the Los Angeles Lakers added a conspiratorial element to his Cleveland tour.

As the leading contender in the Eastern Conference after a string on injuries hampered the cores of numerous rivals, LeBron's return would have put the Cavaliers over the top as a heavy favorite to reach, and likely win, the NBA Finals. Still, it would have cost the Cavs' current star core and depth chart dearly, making the move almost impossible. After time, the rumors died down, but the idea of James leaving the Lakers was still present.

LeBron wanted the Lakers to make win-now moves as the 40-year-old legend eyes his fifth Finals victory. With Luka Doncic now in Los Angeles, though, the Lakers had made a clear shift to the future rather than trading the future for the present. Finally, it seems James has gotten his way for the short term.

Marcus Smart to the Lakers kills Cavaliers' chances

After a buyout with the Washington Wizards, veteran guard and former Defensive Player of the Year has reportedly agreed in terms to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers that includes a player option on year two. Adding a perimeter defensive threat and offensive playmaker like Smart gives the Lakers' backcourt immediate support and likely solidifies that James will stay in town for now.

Last season, Smart averaged nine points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 34.8 percent from three-point range. Though not billed as an elite three-point shooter, Smart has steadily improved his volume over his career while maintaining average efficiency. With Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the backcourt, Smart's slight shortcoming on the arc is easily covered by his teammates. What Smart really brings is a defensive grit and tough leadership the Lakers have desperately needed from a guard.

A former core member of the Boston Celtics, Smart has a wealth of playoff experience, including multiple trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and a Finals berth in 2022. The Celtics pivoted away from Smart for Kristaps Porzingis in an all-in effort for the Larry O'Brien trophy, but Smart has been a sought-after veteran trade candidate for contending squads ever since.

For the Cavaliers, the arrival of Smart to Los Angeles is the concession James needed from his current team to finish his contract. DeAndre Ayton and Smart filled the two lingering flaws the Lakers had to address this summer, both signing on deals below market value. The Lakers' crafty roster building is exactly the moves LeBron likely wanted rather than blockbuster trades that shredded the depth chart apart.

The Lakers may not be title favorites after signing Smart, but a star duo of Doncic and LeBron cannot be overlooked. As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the path forward is clearly set in the core four and another season of internal growth for Evan Mobley and the young supporting cast. At least for this season, James is out of the picture for the Cavs.