Lonzo Ball could have just saved the Cavaliers from making a heartbreaking trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the most dynamically talented backcourt duos with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Unfortunately, the undersized guards have struggled to hold rival star guards to account defensively. Though not for a lack of effort, both Garland and Mitchell have noticeable defensive shortcomings that the Cavaliers have tried to cover with an oversized frontcourt. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley has helped placate many of these flaws, but the Cavs still needed to find a reliable perimeter defensive anchor.

For years, Cleveland's best solution to the backcourt's problems was Auburn product Isaac Okoro. The defensive wing built his reputation on pushing stars to their limits and contesting every shot. Though Okoro's strength and endless hustle made him a worthwhile point-of-attack defender, his stalted offensive growth left him out of the Cavs' rotation every postseason.

In a one-for-one trade, the Cavaliers swapped Okoro for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball - an identical trade to something we covered earlier this offseason. Ball, a 27-year-old veteran guard, returned to NBA play after missing two-and-a-half seasons following a meniscus injury that required intense surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

Prior to the injury, Ball became an elite three-point shooter and one of the top defensive guards. Upon his return, Ball's shooting dipped to 34.4 percent on high volume, but he maintained his defense and rebounding talents. Adding a proven two-way tall guard could be a pivotal piece in a Cavaliers Finals run, but he could also save the Cavs from making a trade that seemed inevitable.

Lonzo Ball could save the Cavaliers from losing Darius Garland

Garland, Cleveland's two-time All-Star point guard, has never been able to overcome his physical limitations as a defender. Though he has become a more physical defender and can force his assignment into a tough shot on ocassion, the Cavaliers star still has never become a positive defensive presence.

In the playoffs, the Cavs' lack of defensive talent in the backcourt forced the team into impossible situations as the frontcourt and wings had to cover for the guards. With Garland's continued weakness, it looked impossible to fix the Cavaliers without parting ways with him. Though Lonzo Ball cannot instantly make Garland a better defender, deploying Lonzo gives the Cavs a big defensive guard who can still facilitate the offense and keep the ball moving.

For all of Ball's injury concerns, head coach Kenny Atkinson showed that his faith in a deep rotation and limited minutes keeps players healthy. Though Ball will likely miss a handful of games with sprains and other bumps and bruises, the guard's former knee injury that caused the lost years was not a factor in his missed time last season. This should offer the Cavs confidence that the devastating injury is not a chronic problem that will plague his career.

If Lonzo Ball stays healthy, the Cavaliers have a perfect replacement for Garland against taller, physical guards. Additionally, Ball gives the Cavs a secondary playmaking option to let Garland rest and manage his playing time without the offense stalling and falling into repetitive isolation plays.

The addition of Lonzo Ball is not a blockbuster move, but the Cleveland Cavaliers found an ideal two-way bench leader to complement a star backcourt pairing. Giving Garland a reliable backup option could not only make the Cavs better as a whole, but it could be the best way for Cleveland to keep the All-Star in town.