Lonzo Ball proves he's a perfect fit with Cavaliers with one quote

Lonzo Ball has yet to make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut but is already proving to be the perfect addition to the backcourt.

With injuries unfortunately hampering many rival contenders, the Cavaliers' path to the NBA Finals is wide open. As other franchises like the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic make big swings to compete this season, Cleveland's preexisting core and dedication to cohesion may finally pay off. If this core will ever reach their goal of a Finals berth, this year is their best chance.

In light of Cleveland's position in a weakened conference, the Cavs targeted key role players in trade and free agency who fit a versatile, defensive mold to reignite the team's winning identity. The first step in building a winning bench unit, trading for veteran point guard Lonzo Ball, might be the most underrated all-in trade of the summer. The Cavaliers added one of the most talented defensive guards in the NBA who, after making a remarkable comeback from a devastating knee injury, is proving himself still to be an elite-level role player.

On the court, Lonzo gives the Cavaliers an ideal backup guard to Darius Garland. Standing at 6-foot-6, Ball provides better size off the bench and his defensive talent perfectly fits alongside Donovan Mitchell or any other backcourt partner. On offense, Ball's court vision and willing passing make him an ideal playmaker to lead the second unit and keep the offense flowing while Garland rests.

Within the Cavs' on-court system, Ball is an obvious fit. Off the court, though, is equally important. The Cavaliers are banking on consistency and cohesion to fuel a championship run. In a recent episode of the WAE Podcast, Lonzo proved he is an immediate fit for the Cavs.

Lonzo Ball is already embracing Cleveland and the Cavs

Lonzo Ball is a 27-year-old veteran player who has already experienced the worst pain any NBA talent can face. Sitting out for more than two seasons after leading the Chicago Bulls to an unexpected top seed in the conference to open the regular season is a devastating, near career-ending struggle. The former second-overall pick dedicated himself to rehabilitation and showed that he deserves a spot in this league. Not taking anything for granted, Ball displayed that veteran mindset and gratitude when discussing his trade to the Cavs.

"I feel like it's just a blessing, to be honest. I mean, everybody here asked me how I feel about the trade, I'm like, I'm happy to be still playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring. My whole life I've been been playing - I feel like - the right brand of basketball, and that's to win games. So, I feel I'm going to a great situation." Lonzo Ball

From discussing his jersey number to speaking on the team and the winning opportunity, Lonzo's expressive demeanor proved just how excited he was to join the Cleveland club. Finishing the trade segment, Ball also gave a shout out to Shadeur Sanders, the newest Cleveland Browns quarterback, and said he expects to see a game live. His immediate excitement to join the Cavaliers and embrace the city's culture should be as good a sign as any that the Cavs found a perfect fit for this next season.

In his last season before the injury, Ball averaged 13 points, 5.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting an efficient 42.3 percent from deep on high volume. Since his return, Ball steadily improved his efficiency but battled with other injuries as he fought back into NBA conditioning. With another offseason to ramp up his strength and durability, Ball is sure to be one of the best backcourt role players in the conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers do not seem interested in making a dynamic change this offseason, rather angling themselves to complement a talented core and take one final swing with this group in a weaker playing field. Lonzo Ball already made sense on the court with Garland and Mitchell, but his appreciation for the opportunity and the city of Cleveland prove he is ready to make a lasting impact on a franchise ready to win now.