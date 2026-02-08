Lonzo Ball's next team is already crystal clear following Jazz release

Lonzo Ball's Cleveland Cavaliers tenure was ugly, but at least it didn't last long. The Cavs traded Lonzo to the Utah Jazz on February 5, and Ball was waived by Utah the same day.

Lonzo's NBA journey is far from over, however, and his next destination is already coming into view: the Golden State Warriors.

Lonzo Ball connected to Warriors in buyout buzz

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that "Golden State has its sights set on adding Lonzo Ball via the buyout market."

It feels like Ball's been around forever, but at 28 years old, he still ostensibly has a decade of NBA basketball left if he's healthy.

That's a gigantic "if". Severe knee issues for Lonzo over the past few years (leading to a cartilage transplant at one point) caused Ball to miss 2.5 NBA seasons. Finally healthy again to begin 2025-26, Ball's arrival in Cleveland was supposed to be the start of a new era in his career.

Unfortunately, the Cavs situation wasn't an environment designed to help a player like Lonzo get his NBA sea legs back. Cleveland is in desperate win-now mode over the next season or two, and the Cavs don't have the patience to develop players or help players regain rhythm after a long time away from the game.

Thus, as Lonzo struggled this year to regain his 3-point shot, he simply got less and less playing time, rather than more opportunities to keep working through the rust.

No one was at fault in this situation. You can't blame Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson for moving off of Lonzo minutes. At the same time, you have to feel for Lonzo and hope that he finds a better opportunity to get back on his feet elsewhere.

Golden State might be a sneaky good opportunity for that, considering the Warriors are no longer the contending pressure-cooker they once were. With Jimmy Butler out for the year, expectations for a team that was already struggling before his ACL tear have plummeted.

Golden State just took a deadline flier on Kristaps Porzingis, whose availability is even more questionable than Lonzo's at this point in their respective careers. Surely, the Dubs would be willing to take some chances with Ball for the rest of the season, as far as minutes are concerned.

Lonzo's pass-first, high-pace approach would theoretically mesh well with Curry in a backcourt. Ball also provides the length and athleticism (despite the injury history) that could add some defensive security beside Curry, who's never been an elite defender.

Ultimately, the Warriors need to inject some fun back into their franchise and brand. Say what you want about Lonzo, but his style of play is entertaining.

Lonzo is a good basketball and personality fit in Golden State. If it ends up happening, let's hope this stop on his NBA adventure is more fortuitous than the last.