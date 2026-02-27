Lonzo Ball’s NBA career may be on life support after his Cavaliers stint

Lonzo Ball is still trying to figure out where his next stop is going to be. After the Cleveland Cavaliers traded him away to open up a roster spot, and the Utah Jazz waived him before his arrival, Ball has been stuck in limbo on the free agent market. There appears to be no rush to change that.

Ball thought his time in Cleveland was not as bad as everyone made it out to be. The numbers and the fact of the Cavaliers needing to attach multiple second-round picks in dumping an expiring contract would disagree with that sentiment. Ultimately, that may not even be the biggest problem for his future in the NBA.

Brett Siegel dropped a round of his latest NBA intel. Ball and his future came under focus for that one. Apart from the lackluster showing with the Cavaliers, potential suitors are reportedly weighing the medical report heavily when it comes to the former second overall pick.

"The Golden State Warriors held strong interest in Ball, as did the [Denver] Nuggets, sources said," Siegel wrote. "However, no deal ever materialized for Ball with the Warriors or Nuggets due to concerns both organizations had with his overall knee health."

Lonzo Ball's unfortunate injury history could be scaring off his suitors

It defense of Ball, it is not his fault that health has been such a big part of his NBA story. In fact, the former Cavs guard deserves some credit for even working his way back to the league. It is nothing short of a small miracle Lonzo is playing again.

The feel-good story is not going to stop teams from doing their due diligence. The business side of basketball will not offer a spot to someone just on the strength of their resilience to return.

Siegel added that 'many league personnel' are concerned with the medical records. Despite the NBA insider reporting there were teams beyond the Warriors and Nuggets who expressed interest in Ball, there has been no traction on a new opportunity. Going overseas was even floated as a possibility for how Lonzo could continue playing.

Cavaliers fans will certainly not miss Ball's lackluster on-court impact. Even so, the revelation that Cleveland may have been his last stop is a touch wowing, if not totally unsurprising.

Ball is still only 28 years old. If another NBA team does not give him a chance this season, it could come during the summer when there are more spots available. However, his agent will have an uphill battle selling the Cavs sample size as an encouraging one.