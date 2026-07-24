LeBron James will have one major regret about his Cavaliers snub

When most people expected LeBron James to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the greatest player in franchise history broke fans' hearts one more — and seemingly final — time. Of all teams, he chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On paper, that should be an easy decision. They have Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid. However, paper doesn't win NBA championships, and the Sixers know that better than most so-called contenders.

With Joel Embiid playing on one leg, a coach who can't help himself with rotations, a newcomer with a big ego, and a second-year player who may not buy in as he looks to make a name for himself, it looks like James made the wrong call. It should've been Cleveland.

LeBron James will regret not finishing his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Of all places, Cleveland was the only place James should've taken his talents to. It was the perfect, full-circle, movie-like ending for his career. Instead, he added yet another jersey to his pool, something no other player of his caliber has ever done.

In Cleveland, he could've been the team's primary ball-handler at times, taking pressure off Donovan Mitchell's shoulders, and letting James Harden torch second units. He could've had Evan Mobley anchoring the paint with his lockdown defense and freeing him from defensive assignments. That won't happen in Philadelphia; not with this version of Embiid.

The Cavs have been knocking on the door of an NBA championship for years now. They've gotten further than the 76ers, and they're definitely healthier and more battle-tested. They just needed another piece.

James seemed to take a shortcut to another championship. He's trying to catch Michael Jordan without even catching Kobe Bryant first, and that decision might come back to haunt him for years to come.

Having a bunch of stars doesn't mean you have a good team, and the 76ers may not be able to figure things out on the fly. Jaylen Brown wanted his own team and talked his way out of Boston, so will he be okay taking yet another step back to another star? Things were already complicated between Maxey and Embiid, and there's another big ego in the locker room now.

The more we look at this move, the more it looks like the Lakers' failed and infamous 'Fab Four' with Karl Malone and Gary Payton. He could've been The King and elevated his legend in Cleveland even further. Instead, he left a bad taste in everyone's — even Non-Cavs fans -- mouths. It just doesn't sit right.