LeBron James is giving Cavs fans a tantalizing glimpse of what next season could look like

Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers, fans, members of the media, and even players have speculated about a potential homecoming. Of course, given his age and trajectory, that might be the last one.

While there have never been serious indications of that potentially happening, that could change pretty soon. He's about to become an unrestricted free agent, so the table is set for him to sign with anybody he pleases.

Notably, watching him turn back the clock with the Los Angeles Lakers in Games 1 and 2 vs. the Houston Rockets should give Koby Altman everything he needs to sell everybody on that vision, as he looks like he could still play at a high level for five more years.

LeBron James is acing his Cleveland Cavaliers audition

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out with injuries -- and with the help of some pesky defense -- James has put the Lakers on his shoulders to protect home court advantage. He's averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds on 48.6 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc so far.

The Cavaliers will try to get Donovan Mitchell to sign a contract extension in the offseason, and they will also likely sign James Harden to a multi-year deal. As tough as it might be to pull it off, they could even get involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes -- although that might mean parting ways with Evan Mobley.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that the Cavs -- who have also looked like a contender in the first round -- will look to maximize their title window while it's still open, regardless of what it takes to push through.

James doesn't play defense anymore, and he's lost some of his explosiveness, but he can clearly still take over a game or a series when needed. He wouldn't have to do that much heavy lifting in Cleveland, given the deep rotation and strong supporting cast, but just knowing that he can still be "the guy" should be more than enough for the Cavs to pursue him. He's the greatest player in franchise history, and he still has something left in the tank.

Unfortunately for the team, they won't have the means to offer James as much money as he can get elsewhere. However, he's already made nearly $600 million in NBA salary alone, and he could probably get a blank check for the rights to a documentary for his final season. The ball's on his court, but he can make things work if he wants to.