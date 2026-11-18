There aren't many players who can leave a franchise twice and still have a permanent place in its heart. But LeBron James isn't just anybody to Cleveland Cavaliers fans. He's the hometown hero who returned to deliver the city's first NBA championship in 2016, overcoming a 3-1 Finals deficit against a Golden State Warriors team that had just won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games.

Some athletes age like milk. LeBron apparently found a way to age like wine, even as the beard turned gray and the hairline eventually surrendered. He's gone from dunking on fathers to occasionally embarrassing their sons, and somehow the arenas are still buzzing.

His ongoing battle with Father Time has practically become its own marketing campaign, complete with commercials about the one opponent nobody defeats forever. James has famously insisted he's kicking Father Time's butt. But his numbers with the Philadelphia 76ers this season have people wondering whether Father Time has finally started landing a few punches.

LeBron James' declining numbers don't tell the whole story

Through his first 11 games with Philadelphia, James is averaging just 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and an ugly 22.5% from three-point range.

For practically anyone else approaching 42, those numbers would be remarkable. For LeBron James, they're enough to have people preparing the retirement speeches.

And sure, the decline is real. The scoring has dropped, the jumper hasn't been particularly cooperative, and there are nights when James looks considerably more human than we're accustomed to seeing. But we're talking about a player who reminded everyone what he's capable of just a few months ago.

During last season's playoffs, the Lakers found themselves without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, leaving their 41-year-old superstar to shoulder an enormous responsibility against the Houston Rockets.

And what did the old man do? He helped Los Angeles win a hard-fought first-round series, including a Game 3 performance that belonged in a highlight reel of his greatest playoff moments.

James finished that game with 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. With the Lakers trailing by six in the final 30 seconds, he helped force a crucial turnover before drilling the game-tying three-pointer with roughly 13 seconds remaining.

Los Angeles eventually won 112-108 in overtime to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. That's not the performance of someone who's forgotten how to take over a basketball game. That's a reminder that there's still something dangerous lurking beneath the gray beard.

Playoff LeBron has earned the benefit of the doubt

There's a reason the nickname "Playoff LeBron" exists.

James has made a career out of understanding when to push the accelerator and when to conserve a little fuel. For years, he's been capable of delivering spectacular regular-season performances while somehow finding another gear when the postseason arrives. His historic NBA Finals playoff numbers in 2016 are proof enough. And who could really blame him for being even more selective now?

At 41, James isn't going to spend every Tuesday night in November throwing himself around the court like he's still 25. His body has logged more mileage than just about anyone in NBA history, and preserving it for April, May and potentially June is hardly a ridiculous strategy. There's also the matter of his new surroundings.

Philadelphia already has established offensive weapons, including Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. James no longer needs to approach every possession as though the entire franchise will collapse if he doesn't score. Instead, he can facilitate, pick his spots and figure out exactly what his teammates need from him. And facilitating has always been one of his greatest superpowers.

That adjustment won't always look pretty. There will be awkward possessions, nights when the jumper refuses to cooperate and games when he looks more like an exceptionally gifted role player than the man who once terrorized the entire Eastern Conference. But a reduced role shouldn't automatically be mistaken for an inability to do more.

After all, the Cavaliers completely imploded against LeBron's 76ers earlier this season, despite James scoring just 17 points. His 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals helped Philadelphia overcome a 29-point deficit, proving that his impact doesn't always show up in the scoring column.

Father Time is winning some battles, but LeBron James isn't finished

Of course, James isn't the LeBron of old. He doesn't jump quite as high, recover quite as quickly or have the luxury of locking down an opponent's best scorer for an entire fourth quarter while simultaneously carrying the offense. Maybe he's even a little reluctant to admit just how much ground Father Time has gained.

But judging this version of James against prime LeBron is an impossible standard. We're talking about one of the greatest players ever, not some ordinary veteran hanging around because nobody has the heart to tell him it's over.

I still believe there's a top-20-caliber player in there when the stakes demand it. He just can't afford to summon that version of himself every night anymore. And if taking a back seat during the regular season gives him enough left in the tank to chase a fifth championship, don't expect him to lose much sleep over his scoring average.

Father Time might finally be catching up. But after everything LeBron James has shown us, counting him out before the playoffs would be a pretty foolish mistake.