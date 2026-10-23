The Cleveland Cavaliers had a 24-point halftime lead, a chance to open their season with a statement victory and an opportunity to spoil LeBron James' Philadelphia home debut.

They somehow managed to lose all three.

Cleveland's 114-106 defeat was particularly painful because of the circumstances surrounding it. Cavaliers fans spent the offseason contemplating another reunion with the greatest player in franchise history, only to watch James choose Philadelphia and help engineer a remarkable comeback against his former team.

Even more frustrating was the fact that James didn't need an outstanding offensive performance to make the difference.

LeBron James might never actually become bad at basketball

James finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals despite shooting just 5-of-14 from the field. His efficiency wasn't impressive, but his influence on the outcome was undeniable. LeBron James may literally never be bad at basketball.

At nearly 42, James has reached a stage of his career where his understanding of the game can compensate for much of what he's lost physically. His ability to read defenses, control possessions and recognize opportunities remains among the best in basketball.

As LeBron has gotten older, he may have slower starts at the beginning of the season, but he always seems to figure it out at the right time. Between the first half and the second half, it seemed like they were trying to exploit his age, forcing turnovers and causing him to exert more energy than he probably wanted to that early.

But the second half? The Cavs allowed him to turn into prime Magic Johnson, fully utilizing his court vision, passing ability and offensive orchestration, and it was embarrassing. His late steal against Evan Mobley was particularly significant, coming as Philadelphia worked to complete its comeback. Those are the plays that separate a productive veteran from someone who continues to shape the outcome of important games.

For Cleveland, watching James provide that leadership in a Philadelphia uniform made the defeat considerably harder to accept. Seriously, the Cavs were all out of sorts and it seemed like they just completely abandoned what was working in the first half. Credit to Philly, but come on guys, DO BETTER.

The Cavaliers literally just let Philly take over the game and they never recovered

Perhaps the most concerning development for Cleveland is that LeBron James hasn't delivered a signature offensive performance through Philadelphia's first two games. He scored 14 points against New York and followed with 17 against Cleveland. The 76ers won both games, improving to 2-0 despite James struggling to find his usual shooting efficiency.

At his age, establishing an offensive rhythm may take additional time, particularly while adjusting to a new roster. And if somehow his shooting doesn't improve, Philadelphia has already demonstrated that it doesn't need him to carry the scoring burden.

If the road to the finals does go through LeBron, is this what fans can expect? There was no significant free-throw or rebounding disparity, and we had full control at one point. You can't be up 29 points and lose, especially when the Sixers only shot 25% from the perimeter. Be for real!

Tyrese Maxey finished with 32 points against Cleveland, Joel Embiid added 24 and Jaylen Brown contributed 21. That supporting cast allows James to facilitate, conserve energy and influence possessions without dominating the offense. The Cavaliers cannot allow them to have everything. Take something away. Please.

Did James Harden make Cleveland a less appealing destination?

Truly unbelievable stuff, and not in a good way. It's a terrible feeling as a fan to see your team dominating, and then you start to hear the saxophones and the implosion begins. James' decision to join Philadelphia rather than return to Cleveland deserves renewed examination after Thursday's result.

He has publicly emphasized his relationships with Maxey and Embiid, along with the opportunity created by Brown's arrival. There's no evidence that Harden's presence directly influenced his decision, and suggesting otherwise as fact would be unfair. However, it's reasonable to question whether Cleveland's roster construction offered James the championship opportunity he wanted.

Harden's career includes numerous individual accomplishments, but also significant postseason disappointments. Despite playing alongside several elite talents, he has yet to win a championship. His departures from Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia have also raised legitimate questions about stability and long-term commitment.

Those considerations don't establish why James chose Philadelphia, but they provide context for evaluating Cleveland's veteran backcourt. Harden finished Thursday with 16 points, five assists and six turnovers. More concerning than his individual statistics was his inability to stabilize Cleveland's offense as Philadelphia erased a massive deficit.

The Cavaliers scored just 37 points after halftime, an unacceptable offensive collapse for a team featuring Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, James demonstrated how an aging superstar can contribute to winning even when his shot isn't falling. So yeah, Harden didn't pull his weight in the way Cleveland needed him to, and that's frustrating.

Peyton Watson's eight points on 2-of-7 shooting added another disappointing element to Cleveland's opening night. His performance doesn't define the acquisition, but it did little to validate the Cavaliers' offseason decisions in their first major test.

Cleveland's opening-night collapse made LeBron's decision sting even more

Cleveland led 69-45 at halftime after building an advantage that reached 29 points. Philadelphia responded by outscoring the Cavaliers 69-37 over the final two quarters.

For a team entering the season with championship expectations, that kind of collapse demands serious examination. The Cavaliers have enough talent to compete with Philadelphia. Mitchell remains an elite scorer, Mobley is one of the league's premier defensive players, and Allen provides a strong interior presence.

One defeat doesn't invalidate Cleveland's championship aspirations, but the manner of Thursday's loss doesn't make fans feel great about its composure, offensive execution and ability to respond when an opponent gains momentum.

The symbolism is impossible to ignore. James chose a conference rival over another opportunity to finish his career in Cleveland, and his first home game against the Cavaliers ended with him helping erase their enormous lead. Bitter is an understatement.

Cleveland may eventually prove that its current roster provides a better opportunity to win a championship than another reunion with James would have.

After Thursday's collapse, that argument is considerably harder to make.