The Cleveland Cavaliers have wrapped up the second-best regular season in franchise history, tallying 64 wins in 82 tries.

Holding onto the first seed in the Eastern Conference, it is hard to fault the Cavs for the path they took to get there. Cleveland is home to a talented young core, headlined by Donovan Mitchell and the potential Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley. Accompanied by Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers assembled a foundation that can dominate the NBA for years to come with an adoring audience in the stands.

Some franchises, however, are not enjoying the same success.

The Phoenix Suns, established in 1968, the Arizona basketball squad is still searching for the first Finals win in franchise history. With a core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton, the Suns almost accomplished that goal before falling 4-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Since then, there has been no shortage of unnecessary drama from Phoenix. Ayton battled with the owner for a maximum contract, a debacle that led to Ayton's departure and the eventual outing of then-owner Robert Sarver.

In an attempt to redirect the team back to the Finals, the new owner Mat Ishbia pulled off a blockbuster deal to land two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant. Ishbia proved he is willing to spend money to win big, adding Durant next to Booker to create one of the most talented duos in the league. Unfortunately, Isbhia's Icarus-like hubris constructed a messy, confusing team that missed the playoffs this season.

Now, making another major move, Ishbia reportedly plans to trade Durant out of The Valley just two years after trading the team's future for him. While Durant has been subject to plenty of criticism for forcing his way to a new team, this Suns situation is out of his control. The Bradley Beal no-trade clause and Devin Booker's loyalty to the franchise make Durant the odd man out, despite his proven track record of greatness.

The Suns tried to buy an NBA Finals Championship. Ishbia wanted to prove that he could out-spend the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that specifically punished teams who tried to overspend. Now, Phoenix's chaotic summer proves the Cavaliers have been right all along.

Cleveland knows how to build a contender

Last summer, the Cavaliers appeared to be on the path the Suns are now on. Firing head coach J.B. Bickerstaff seemed like the first move in a complete overhaul as trade rumors flooded about Garland and Allen being on the chopping block. Instead, Cleveland's president of basketball operations Koby Altman invested in the core, signing each member of the core four to a long-term maximum contract.

The Cavaliers made no significant roster changes over the summer, only adding rookie Jaylon Tyson in the draft. Otherwise, the Cavs entered the first season under Kenny Atkinson's coaching regime nearly identical. With the conference's best record and the Association's second-best record, Cleveland is on a victory lap for their patient roster construction.

It was easy to get lost in the drama last offseason, especially as rumors suggested that Garland's representation planned to force a trade. The NBA so often sees stars force trades in a split second, making Garland's potential departure seem inevitable. His agent, Rich Paul, is especially known for his ability to manipulate trades in the best interests of his clients' financial futures. In the case of the Cavs, the front office refused to budge and held onto the All-Star point guard.

Since trading for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cavs have only made on trade, adding De'Andre Hunter at this season's trade deadline in exchange for veterans Caris LeVert and Georges Niang alongside draft compensation. Cleveland's dedication and investment in the core group was considered a risky decision with potential to cause a turbulent run this year.

Instead, the Suns followed the reactive, trade-happy approach the Cavaliers were expected to go. Durant's future being unknown proves that Altman and the Cavaliers were right all along, trusting in internal development and strategically-timed changes over constant overhauls.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are serious title contenders this year and in the future, primarily thanks to their deliberate approach to constructing the franchise. Conversely, the Phoenix Suns could look entirely new this summer without any clear direction.