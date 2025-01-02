Latest Donovan Mitchell quote explains why superstars love Cleveland

Just four years after LeBron James' second departure, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed a new superstar to the Land.

Since 2022, Donovan Mitchell has led the Cavaliers to two consecutive playoff runs and is currently at the helm of the league's best record through 33 games. With All-Star weekend on the horizon, it is hard to imagine the Cavs are not graced with another year seeing Mitchell representing them for the third time in as many years. Averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals in just 31.5 minutes per game, the former Utah Jazz guard has established himself as the captain of the newest era of Cleveland basketball.

As Spida-Man knows, with great power comes great responsibility, and he has embraced every ounce of that in Cleveland. Though rumored to be seeking a path to make his way to New York since his trade to the Cavs, Mitchell re-upped on a maximum extension to stay right where he is. With the franchise's future in his hands, Mitchell has shown incredible confidence and maturity with his squad both on the court and in the media.

Most recently, Cleveland's new school had a chance to face off against the leader of the old school, the namesake of this website, King James. Following two demolishing wins against two recent NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, the Cavs overcame the Lakers 122-110 and swept the two-game season series. In Cleveland's first three games of their western road trip, Mitchell has averaged 27.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from deep.

After the win against Los Angeles, the Cavs superstar spoke to the media, respecting James' esteemed Cleveland legacy while simultaneously establishing his own James-esque "Promise" to the same city.

"For myself growing up a fan, being in a Cavs uniform , yes, it's full circle. I'm looking to replicate what he did and bring a championship to Cleveland." Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell's words echo that of a young LeBron who promised to win the Cavaliers the franchise's first title - a promise he fulfilled in his second stint with the 2016 Finals. Ending a 52-year drought, the Cavs brought Cleveland its first championship in more than half a century behind James' dominance alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Following in his footsteps, the new Cavaliers star shows the same determination and love for the city to want to build a championship squad for Northeast Ohio.

Donovan Mitchell proves stars want to play in Cleveland despite market size

As far as Mitchell is concerned, market size be damned. Cleveland, Ohio has never, and will never, be viewed as a big market for NBA free agents. Truthfully, there are few people who could convince themselves Mitchell would have signed to the Cavs without first having been traded here. The winters are brutal thanks to lake effect, and unless the star loves Playhouse Square and live theater, the downtown entertainment pales in comparison to plenty of other franchises.

What makes Cleveland different, though, is their dedication to players, coaches and, most importantly, winning. This summer, the Cavaliers hired new head coach Kenny Atkinson after four-and-a-half years under J.B. Bickerstaff's system. Bickerstaff's tenure in Cleveland is certainly longer than many head coaches across the NBA as other teams fire Coach of the Year winners almost immediately following the accolade, even if they claim they never wanted to do the thing they chose to do.

Players, too, are shown true loyalty by the team. Rather than crumbling to the onslaught of trade rumors and pressure, the Cavs recommitted to a young and talented young core, extending Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Superstars want to win a title. There is no argument needed to be made. Stars play basketball because they want to win at basketball (and make a lot of money doing it). Cleveland has shown, time and time again, they are capable of building a legitmate contender and keeping it together for years. Despite Kyrie Irving's unsanctimonious exit from the franchise in 2017, the Cavs had a truly outstanding core around LeBron over four years in a row reaching the Finals.

Mitchell has been given the keys to the franchise, and he has no reason to leave. His smiles from the bench and endless vocal leadership during games show how committed Spida is to the Cavaliers. Mitchell never hesitated to say this, either. Ever since 2022, he has said he is happy in Cleveland and loves the city.

Additionally, Mobley is another case that proves stars want to stay in Cleveland. Although Mobley originally hoped to join the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has been happy with the Cavs and wasted little time in signing a long-term extension. This season, Mobley is emerging into the Cavs' true second star and is fully embracing the organization just like Mitchell, Allen and Darius Garland have.

Nothing will change the truth that the Cleveland Cavaliers will never have as enticing of a sales pitch for free agents as Los Angeles or New York City. But, once players join the organization, they show little desire to depart. Cleveland fans have an immense and endless passion for watching their sports teams win. Even when they don't (looking at you, Browns), fans still embrace the team every season. Undoubtedly, Donovan Mitchell recognizes this and is ready to etch his name into history and hopefully have his No. 45 jersey hanging above the next generation.