Latest Dennis Schroder rumor could help Cavaliers get LeBron and Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers are already in a rough spot financially. They are below both aprons, but that’s without having re-signed James Harden or filling out the rest of the roster. And they are still in the LeBron James race. Well, the latest Dennis Schroder rumor could help the Cavs clear up enough space to sign Harden and James and still be okay from a financial perspective.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Schroder. They have their MLE available to them, as well as a $41 million TPE from the LaMelo Ball trade. That means they could theoretically take Schroder’s salary in without sending anything back, shedding about $14.8 million from the Cavaliers’ payroll.

Getting rid of that money would make it much easier for the Cavs to take in Harden and James without seriously stretching out their finances and messing with the first and second aprons too much.

Dumping Dennis Schroder to Hornets could help Cavaliers get both LeBron James and James Harden

As things stand, the Cavaliers are around $25.3 million below the first apron and just under $38 million under the second apron. Signing both Harden and James would almost certainly put them over both marks.

The second apron is a dangerous thing to deal with. For the past few years, teams have been dismantled because of it. Most notably, the Boston Celtics, who shed a ton of salary last summer.

Boston traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis (and let Al Horford and Luke Kornet walk in free agency) in order to avoid being in the second apron again. Then, this summer, they traded Jaylen Brown to avoid future issues.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have also begun to feel the effects. They traded Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and, most recently, Lu Dort this summer, all in an effort to get below the second-apron line.

If Cleveland signs Harden and James, they could be staring down a trip into the second apron. But there’s a clear way for them to get around that, and it could start with Schroder.

Charlotte showing interest in Schroder is perfect, as they could be a great place for the Cavs to send him without having to take back any extra money, creating significant financial flexibility.

Dumping Schroder’s contract – even though he’s a solid role player – could be an ideal pathway for the Cavaliers to sign both Harden and James without having to enter the second apron.

That should be Cleveland’s goal.