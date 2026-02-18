Kyrie Irving’s brutal season update is hard for Cavaliers fans to watch

Kyrie Irving is still one of those players Cleveland Cavaliers fans love to watch from a distance. That viewing experience will not be happening in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Earlier in this campaign, the idea of the former Cavaliers legend being shut down for the entire year was being floated as a very real possibility. Irving and the Dallas Mavericks have officially made that call.

The former Cavs champion is pushing his comeback into next season in favor of continuing his rehab on the torn ACL, according to several reports from NBA insiders, including Marc Stein. A team statement offered insight into the thought process from the aging guard.

Irving said, "This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one. I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows."

Cavaliers fans watch from afar as Irving's rehab sidelines him in Dallas

This was always the option that made a ton of sense from an outsider's perspective. The Mavericks have nothing to play for in 2025-26. Why rush your 33-year-old point guard back from a major injury in that kind of environment?

Dallas waived the white flag on the short-term future when they traded Anthony Davis away to the Washington Wizards at the deadline. Wins and losses still matter for the Mavericks, just not in the way they would for a competitive team. They are probably (quietly) hoping to rack up as many defeats as possible to secure a prime prospect to pair with Cooper Flagg for the long-term vision.

With the back end of the Western Conference Play-In ramping up too, the Mavericks were pushed much further from the 10th seed anyways. They are currently seven games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the last spot. The decision for Irving to be held out makes perfect sense.

The Cavaliers fans who still love watching their former guard make his dazzling buckets on the court will need to wait until next season. Being cautious with Irving's return should allow for more of that in the bigger picture.

The worst possible scenario here would have been Irving coming back before he was ready and hurting that ACL again, or sustaining another related injury. Now, an aging star gets a proper opportunity to fully mend and hopefully prolong his career in the process.

Cavaliers fans will miss seeing Irving on the court this season, but everyone should understand it is for the greater good here.