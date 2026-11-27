Jalen Brunson has an underwhelming performance? No problem. The New York Knicks are battling injuries? No problem. Their opponent establishes a double-digit lead on their home floor? Again, no problem. Unfortunately, the same can't be said of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of Cleveland's 121-102 loss to New York on Wednesday night wasn't the loss itself, but rather the glaring difference between how these two teams have managed adversity this season.

The defending champions have encountered their fair share of obstacles, yet they've managed to win six consecutive games and improve to 12-6. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 9-10, and every obstacle they encounter seemingly threatens to unravel everything they're trying to accomplish.

The Knicks don't need everything to go right to win basketball games

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden combined for a respectable 58 points against the Knicks. Neither player had a particularly efficient night from the perimeter, but Cleveland still received considerably more scoring production from its two primary offensive weapons than New York did.

Brunson scored 19 points on an abysmal 6-of-22 shooting performance, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with just 12 points. To his credit, Towns also contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists, but neither of New York's stars had an extraordinary scoring night. The Knicks won by 19 anyway.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench and scored 21 points, Mikal Bridges contributed 19, and Josh Hart nearly registered a triple-double. New York's supporting cast compensated for what the team's stars couldn't provide, something Cleveland's supporting cast hasn't done consistently enough this season.

Furthermore, the Knicks were without OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson, and they lost Andre Drummond during the game. Brunson entered the contest dealing with an illness, while Towns was nursing knee inflammation.

So, you'll have to excuse me if I'm not particularly receptive to the argument that Evan Mobley's absence adequately explains Cleveland's performance.

We already know that Mobley is tremendously important to what the Cavaliers do on both ends of the floor. However, at some point, a team with championship aspirations has to demonstrate that it's capable of winning basketball games under less-than-ideal circumstances.

The Cavaliers have made a habit of letting go of the rope

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Wednesday's loss was that Cleveland was in a perfectly reasonable position to win the game. The Cavaliers established multiple 11-point leads and entered the fourth quarter with a three-point advantage.

They proceeded to get outscored 39-17 in the final period, with Alvarado scoring 16 points himself. Imagine entering the fourth quarter with a lead and subsequently having an opposing reserve nearly outscore your entire basketball team.

As disappointing as that sounds, are we particularly surprised? We're 19 games into the regular season, and Cleveland's inability to maintain its composure when things begin going awry has become something of a defining characteristic of this team.

The Cavaliers are headed for the play-in tournament at their current rate, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss their shortcomings as uncharacteristic. At some point, the frequency with which a team does something establishes exactly who that team is.

Unfortunately, these fourth-quarter implosions and the tendency to let go of the rope when the opposition makes a run are becoming part of Cleveland's identity.

The Knicks are navigating the same difficulties that are consuming Cleveland

The expectation was never that the Cavaliers would navigate an 82-game regular season without encountering adversity. The expectation was that they possessed the talent, experience and collective resolve to overcome it.

That's what makes watching the Knicks particularly disappointing from Cleveland's perspective. New York hasn't been afforded the luxury of perfect health or consistently spectacular performances from its best players. Nevertheless, the Knicks are figuring out how to win basketball games while dealing with many of the same issues that are seemingly paralyzing the Cavaliers.

Cleveland has championship talent, championship aspirations and a roster assembled at considerable expense. What it hasn't demonstrated is the resilience that we tend to associate with championship teams.

The Knicks have spent the past six games demonstrating that they don't need everything to go their way to win. The Cavaliers, conversely, are giving the impression that everything needs to go their way just for them to remain competitive. That's more disappointing than the loss itself.