Kenny Atkinson needs to make Donovan Mitchell change before Cavs' time runs out

The Cleveland Cavaliers just dropped Game 2 to the New York Knicks, and among many other issues, Donovan Mitchell only took 18 shots. He wasn’t particularly efficient, and there were some hints of injury concerns after Game 1, but still, a team’s best player should not be taking fewer than 20 shots in a playoff game (unless they are replacing them with assists).

And at this point, the Cavs can’t really afford for Mitchell to be passing up shots. Kenny Atkinson needs to keep the ball in Mitchell’s hands at all costs. The role players didn’t shoot particularly well in Game 2, James Harden was okay at best, and the Cavaliers got absolutely torched.

It’s time for Atkinson to go all-in on Mitchell ball. He needs to have the rock in his hands as much as possible.

Kenny Atkinson needs to help Donovan Mitchell take (way) more shots

Mitchell is one of the best shot-makers in the NBA. And when he catches fire, especially in the clutch, it can be a game-changer for the Cavaliers. But at times, he just hasn’t been there.

Harden has run the offense. Or the ball gets swung and finds an open shooter. And in Game 2, the latter of those two situations didn’t exactly pan out too well for the Cavs.

Sam Merrill, who was great in Game 1 on the offensive end, shot a woeful 1-of-8 from the field and 0-of-7 from deep, scoring just four points. But he wasn’t the only role player who struggled.

Max Strus also had a rough night (that ended with him fouling out). He scored just five points, shooting a rough 1-of-7 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc.

Those numbers aren’t going to win the Cavaliers many basketball games, especially when going up against a Knicks team that has a ton of big-time shot-makers on it.

Mitchell is the answer. Not Harden. Not Merrill. Not Strus. Not anybody else on the roster. It’s Mitchell. Atkinson needs to do everything he can to get Mitchell the ball and, more importantly, keep it in his hands.

The Cavs star needs to take more than 18 shots. He needs to put up big-time scoring numbers if Cleveland wants a chance at winning this series. At this point, it just has to be him.

Atkinson’s new job is simple: Get Mitchell shots.

There’s no way around it. Harden can handle the ball sometimes, and if the Knicks double-team Mitchell, he can kick out to shooters. But he has to get his.

He just has to.