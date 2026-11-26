Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' embarrassing 121-102 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, Kenny Atkinson was asked whether he'd gotten the sense that the guys in the locker room were becoming discouraged. After contemplating the question for a moment, Atkinson responded by saying that their spirit was "better than ever." I'm sorry, WHAT?

Is that really the message you want to send to your front office? Furthermore, is that the message you want to send to a fan base that's becoming increasingly annoyed with the product you're putting on the basketball court?

While I understand Atkinson's aversion to suggesting that his team's competitive spirit is in jeopardy, there's more than one way to answer that question. We're motivated but angry. We're frustrated but undeterred. Give us something other than a response that could suggest your team is largely unaffected by losing basketball games.

Cavaliers fans want to know that losing bothers this team

At a certain point, we want to know that there are people in that locker room who are profoundly uncomfortable with what's transpiring and are willing to do whatever it takes to turn this season around.

Ironically, declaring that the team's spirit is better than ever can sound more like resignation than resilience. It's perfectly acceptable to express disappointment occasionally. In fact, doing so communicates to the people invested in your success that you're equally upset about failing to meet the expectations you established for yourselves.

The Cavaliers are 9-10 and have suffered consecutive defeats by a combined 33 points. They're headed for the play-in tournament, and everybody should have a considerable degree of discomfort in that locker room.

Interestingly enough, Peyton Watson struck an entirely different tone following Cleveland's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Watson questioned the team's effort, challenged his teammates to look in the mirror and emphasized that talent alone isn't sufficient to win basketball games.

While Watson's comments about effort and Atkinson's assessment of locker room morale aren't necessarily contradictory, there's something incongruous about the messaging coming from Cleveland. Between the two, I'm way more receptive to Watson's message at this juncture of the season. There's an urgency to his comments that I'd like to hear from the head coach of this basketball team.

Kenny Atkinson doesn't have to put a positive spin on everything

To Atkinson's credit, he acknowledged that playing three good quarters of basketball isn't sufficient in this league. He identified turnovers as a contributor to Cleveland's fourth-quarter collapse and indicated that the coaching staff would examine its lineups to determine why these collapses keep occurring.

Nevertheless, we're approaching December, and the Cavaliers are still trying to figure out how to play 48 minutes of competitive basketball. That warrants considerably more than another reassuring assessment of the team's disposition.

We understand that being an NBA head coach requires you to be judicious with your words. You're managing egos, expectations and disappointment while simultaneously trying to maintain the confidence of the people you're responsible for leading.

However, treating every instance of adversity throughout the regular season as though it's little more than a minor inconvenience might not be the appropriate message to send to the masses, particularly when the inconveniences are beginning to threaten the very objectives you set out to accomplish.

Nobody's asking Atkinson to publicly disparage his players or suggest that the locker room is falling apart. But goodness, Kenny, get mad occasionally. At least we'd know that losing bothers you as much as it bothers everybody else.