The Meleek Thomas selection only means one thing for the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded out of the first round last night and were still able to get their guy in the second round.

With the 34th pick in the NBA Draft, the Cavs selected Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas. Thomas was seen as a first round talent throughout the draft process, so Cleveland was able to get great value in the second round.

While the Cavs did have needs on the wing and at backup big, the Thomas selection actually does make sense. This is because Cleveland has one need that has gotten overlooked many times this season.

The Cavs have needed a Ty Jerome replacement and Thomas fills that void

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden profile as the two main creators on the roster. However, at times last season, especially during the playoffs, the lack of reserve shot creation was telling for Cleveland. In 2025, that wasn’t a concern with Ty Jerome in the fold. This year, it was and the bench unit was a disaster when it came to scoring at times.

Having multiple guys that can score and create is important for any contender. Thomas fits that mold, as he was one of the best movement shooters in the draft and is great at shooting off the bounce. He is always looking for his shot and that is what the Cavs need off the bench.

Thomas is also has an insanely high motor. He is going 110 percent every single play and for a Cleveland team that has faced criticism for their effort at times, Thomas can give them a jolt. He is a disruptive defender, as he lives in passing lanes, and he is not afraid to crash the glass either.

Thomas is also very protective of the ball, which stands out on tape. He is almost never caught in bad positions and is making the right reads consistently. Head coach Kenny Atkinson likes players that have great feel for the game and the young guard fits that.

President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman was excited that they were able to get Thomas in the second round. He said the team plans to play him at point guard during summer league to get him more reps as a creator and playmaker. He has all the talent and tools to be a key rotation player for the Cavs next season, which would help the second unit in a lot of ways.