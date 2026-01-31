Jaylon Tyson’s stunning rise in Cleveland is finally impossible to ignore

To say that Jaylon Tyson's rookie season was underwhelming would probably be accurate. He showed glimpses when given a chance, but he spent way too much time in the G-League and couldn't get much playing time.

He put in the work in the offseason, and it certainly paid off. He's rapidly become one of Kenny Atkinson's go-to guys, and it goes way beyond his scoring. Tyson has made big strides in every aspect of his game.

That's why it's not a surprise to hear that he's catching some national attention. As former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN, Tyson has taken a huge leap in his second year, and he's becoming an emotional catalyst for this team.

Jaylon Tyson's growth goes way beyond the stats

"He is trending and he just might be the heart and soul of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's about to be a key piece of this foundation," Perkins said after the Cavs' blowout 129-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

People will be quick to point out that his scoring average has spiked from single digits to double figures. His rebounds have more than doubled too. The same goes for his assists. His efficiency is soaring through the roof in his second season as well, but it doesn't even stop there.

Tyson is making big strides as a secondary creator. He's taking the ball up the court when Donovan Mitchell sits, and while he's not that consistent yet, his playmaking would be a huge contribution to his off-ball game. He had six assists and just one turnover against the Lakers, and he was seeing the court like a true veteran.

Like all young players, Tyson is going to go through some growing pains. But even when his shot isn't falling or when he's a tad late on a closeout, the effort is always there. That's something you cannot teach, and his energy is just contagious.

The Cavs have been through a lot this season, but they're still right on the heels of the New York Knicks for the second seed. The roster could certainly use some tweaking, but the answer to their prayers might be right there in front of them.

Tyson is emerging as a true two-way stud and a stat-sheet stuffer. National media may not talk about the Cavs nearly as much as they should, but the California product might turn this team into must-watch television if he keeps this up.