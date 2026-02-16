Jaylon Tyson spots the most underrated trait that makes James Harden elite

At 36 years old, a lot of other NBA players would be starting to slow down significantly. James Harden is still a star. What has fueled him to continue performing at such a high level in the late stages of his career? It very well could be his desire to win.

Jaylon Tyson thought that was a trait of his new teammate that not enough people pay attention to. The Cleveland Cavaliers wing, who was selected to be a part of the Rising Stars event, sang the praises of the star guard when given the opportunity at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Tyson said, "Obviously you see him as this scorer [and] all that glaze, but his will to win ... is something that's special that [I] noticed about him. ... Everybody has a narrative about him but he’s actually a super cool dude."

What the young Cavs wing is saying aligns perfectly with the defenses that Harden supporters will make regarding how much the future Hall of Famer has switched teams throughout his career. Loyalty is overrated for the all-time great. Harden would much rather be known as a winner.

James Harden has always prioritized winning throughout his NBA career

The Cavaliers point guard said it himself after making his debut in front of the home crowd in Cleveland. Harden was here to compete for a championship, and give himself a fair shot at getting paid accordingly for the type of player he's been in his career.

The latter should not be ignored, but it is the former that often gets lost in the shuffle during the discussions around Harden jumping from team to team. To Tyson's point, everyone has a narrative. The one about him craving a title gets lost in the shuffle far too often.

Harden left the Houston Rockets when they were no longer offered a real shot at a championship. The all-time offensive engine took off from the Brooklyn Nets when their team looked unserious about winning. A similar story can be told about him departing from the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

If his present situation does not offer the upside of a title, Harden has never been afraid to leave. That much can terrify some in Cleveland. However, it should also keep the Cavaliers honest in what they are trying to accomplish during this season and the next.

Tyson can already see Harden's desire to win. Perhaps some added time will help make it more obvious to everyone else too.