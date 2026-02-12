James Harden’s loyalty comments will annoy Cavaliers fans — but he has a point

James Harden has ruffled a lot of feathers with his approach to exiting teams during his NBA career. The departures are surprisingly defensible in each of those moments. The mindset, which the Cavaliers star shared after Wednesday's dominant 138-113 win over the Washington Wizards, is understandable.

"The whole quote unquote loyalty thing is, it's overrated," Harden told reporters. "This is a business at the end of the day and it's a lot of money involved and a lot of decisions that has to be made. ... It's just so many different dynamics that go into it."

Harden thought front offices and players both had a job to do, and putting their own priorities first is the name of the game in the business lens of the NBA. Both sides are going to do 'what's best for them.'

The new Cavs star has never been shy about taking that approach. The 11-time All-Star has plenty of reason to not be faulted for doing it either.

James Harden's calculated approach to doing business is justified

Cavaliers fans are more than familiar with the idea of player empowerment in the modern era. It was LeBron James who helped really fuel that movement with The Decision in 2010, and tilt the scales to being a little more even for both sides.

Harden has embodied that approach throughout his career.

Before Harden truly blossomed into the recognizable name he became, the former Sixth Man of the Year offered his first moment of doing what's best for him in the split from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Serge Ibaka was prioritized in contract extensions. No matter. If that franchise would not give him the extension that was owed, the Houston Rockets would (and did).

There have always been two clear things that have stood out as a priority from the outsider's perspective in each breakup Harden had: winning and finances. You mess with either one in a substantial way, and you're headed for a divorce.

The Rockets ran out competitive viability and Harden did not want to stick around for the rebuild. Boom, just like that, the star guard was on his way to the Brooklyn Nets.

When that situation grew sour and the Nets missed their (incredibly short) window, Harden saw the writing on the wall. No legitimate shot at a championship? No point in being there. Off to the Philadelphia 76ers we go.

Daryl Morey messes with the finances in Philly? No problem. The Los Angeles Clippers are waiting around with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Clippers don't offer a true championship path anymore (and might be unwilling to pay up on a new deal)? Let's go to Cleveland.

Harden continues to do what is best for him, and there is nothing really wrong with that.

The Cavaliers guard wants to be in Cleveland to get another chance at a championship and get financial security in the process. Harden brought it up himself at the postgame.

The player-first approach may leave some dissatisfied. However, you always know what you're going to get with the future Hall of Famer. Familiarity and understanding is always welcome.