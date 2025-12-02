Jaylon Tyson says the quiet part out loud about a disturbing Cavaliers problem

One theme that has stood out about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ struggles in the postseason over the last three seasons has been toughness.

In 2023, the New York Knicks boat-raced them because of their overwhelming physical advantage over the Cavaliers. In 2025 against the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland didn’t have the mental toughness needed to finish games.

That was something the Cavs acknowledged all offseason, and during this season. They know that they need to make that mental push to get to the next level. Talent in the NBA is not the only thing that wins championships. It is all about the little things.

Cleveland knows what it needs to do to get to that level, but one of their role players is saying the quiet part out loud about this current iteration of the Cavs.

Jaylon Tyson laments the lack of toughness that still plagues Cavaliers

Tyson was very candid during his postgame media availability after Cleveland’s disappointing 117-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. The Cavs were down by as many as 21 points in the third quarter.

The second-year wing was very honest about how unfair it is that Cleveland relies on their young players and role guys to bring the energy every night. He says that it has to come from everyone on the roster.

It is concerning that a second-year player has to call out the team’s stars to play with more energy and effort on a nightly basis. Tyson also said that the team isn’t hungry enough now, and the fact that they have a target on their backs every night should be even more fuel for the team to succeed.

Tyson’s harsh words need to be the fuel for the Cavs to right the ship

Cleveland sits at 13-9 on the season. This is despite their injuries and multitude of starting lineups. Those are valid excuses and it is commendable, but Cleveland needs to be building championship habits and they have not done that in the early going.

They lost to a Boston team without their best player. They nearly blew a 20-plus-point lead against the lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets. They came out lethargic against the Atlanta Hawks after three days off.

The list goes on and on. Tyson said other teams want it more. That can’t happen when the goal is a championship.

Having a lack of hunger and effort cannot happen if you want to compete for a title. That is something this Cavs team definitely wants to do. When you have second-year players calling out veterans who have been through the grind, and yet aren’t doing what it takes, then that has to be a wake up call.

Yes, Cleveland has been injured and we have yet to see them whole this season. That’s life in the NBA.

That can’t be an excuse to not be sharp, to come out with low-energy, or get pushed to the brink by inferior squads. The Cavs must right the ship now before its too late. Otherwise, Tyson’s harsh words will be the least of their worries.