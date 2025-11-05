Jaylon Tyson is quietly pushing Jarrett Allen out from crucial Cavaliers lineup

Jaylon Tyson is giving the Cleveland Cavaliers everything he can to open the 2025-26 regular season.

In a perfect world, once the Cavaliers are fully healthy, Tyson somehow becomes the sixth starter. His hustle and improved production while assuming a starting role with Darius Garland, Max Strus and Sam Merrill sidelined have been crucial for the Cavs' early-season battles. Through seven games, Tyson is averaging 10.9 points while shooting 44.1 percent from three-point range.

Although his energetic defense has led to some early foul trouble, Tyson has fearlessly assumed any defensive assignment the Cavaliers have thrown his way. He has chased every loose ball, long rebound and open passing lane. With Isaac Okoro having been traded this summer, Tyson is filling a defensive hole as a go-to physical wing defender.

Tyson is still an imperfect and incomplete player. Defensively, he is prone to mistakes and unnecessary fouls. His offense is not built on generating looks for others, and his recent offensive impact still has to be proven to be a long-lasting addition to his game. If Tyson can build off this momentum and growth, the Cavaliers could have the perfect late-game solution.

Jaylon Tyson needs to be the Cavaliers' closer over Jarrett Allen

When healthy, the Cavaliers' starting lineup seems to be solidified with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell running the backcourt, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt and De'Andre Hunter at the three spot. That crew has the makeup of a true title contender, built on dynamic star power, defense and floor spacing.

A closing lineup requires something different, though, and often does not include the same five starters. Tyson's physical intensity and confident shooting is exactly the addition the Cavaliers need in tight late-game situations. Placing Tyson on the perimeter with Hunter and Mobley as the four and five, respectively, injects a different kind of versatility the Cavs need to close out tight games.

In the fourth quarter this season, Tyson is shooting 42.9 percent from three, getting up and down the court without hesitation and battling on each possession. As he continues to develop his game, the Cavs could deploy Tyson as a bail-out shooter and hustling rebounder. Cleveland has continuously struggled to win the rebounding battle, especially against teams who shoot from deep, leading to long misses. If Tyson can be the hustling rebounder, chasing long misses and getting the Cavs extra possessions and stopping the opponent from a second chance, he could be a game-changing contributor for Cleveland.

When the Cavs drafted the Cal Golden Bear wing in 2024, he projected to be a Swiss army knife kind of player, doing a little bit of everything. His comparisons often link him to New York Knicks wing Josh Hart. While Hart is not always in the starting lineup, he's one of the most consistent presences in the final five because of his all-around playstyle and relentless motor.

Jarrett Allen is a ridiculous talent. While he is not a shooting big, he is a major upside for the Cavaliers when he is put in position to succeed. Where Allen struggles most, however, is in highly physical moments and games. Allen relies more heavily on his finesse and footwork rather than being a bruiser on the glass. While his skillset is valuable for the Cavaliers more times than not, Cleveland needs Tyson's physicality and switchability when the game is winding down.

Tyson not only brings a higher level of physicality, but he complements the backcourt defensively. Hunter and Mobley are both versatile defenders, but Allen is a liability on the perimeter. Replacing him in the closing lineup with Tyson gives the Cavaliers a player who can cover for the undersized guards, taking on perimeter matchups and allowing Mobley and Hunter to focus on help defense around the rim.

Jaylon Tyson is filling his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers better than any could have expected to start the season. He is a perfect bench contributor, and his talents and mentality are exactly what the Cavs need in the final minutes of a game to complement what his teammates already provide.