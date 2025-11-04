Jaylon Tyson is quietly becoming the player Cavaliers desperately needed last season

Last offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson 20th overall in the draft and stated they planned to take a patient approach with his development.

Tyson, a three-year collegiate prospect, joined the Cavs as a low-risk, high-reward wing with proven talent as a three-point shooter and solid perimeter defender. With the Cal Golden Bears during his junior year, Tyson broke out as a legitimate all-around threat, serving as the go-to offensive leader and scorer.

In his rookie season, Tyson saw scarce minutes on the hardwood, never breaking into Cleveland's nightly rotation. When he saw the court, Tyson showed flashes of potential to be a two-way role player willing to do the dirty work, but his lack of experience in the Cavaliers' system and inconsistent shooting mechanics left Tyson at the end of the bench.

Throughout the start of his sophomore year, Tyson has completely transformed his role in Cleveland. In seven games, Tyson is averaging is averaging 10.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting high volume from deep. Due to lingering injuries keeping the Cavaliers' wings on the sideline, Tyson has assumed a starting role five times, finding his rhythm with 19 points, 18 points and another 18 points in his last three appearances.

Jaylon Tyson is answering the Cavaliers' biggest years-long need

Since Donovan Mitchell's arrival in 2022, the Cavs have searched for a versatile two-way wing to complement the dynamic backcourt duo of Mitchell and Darius Garland. At the 2024-25 trade deadline buzzer, the Cavaliers added De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hakws in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and draft compensation.

Hunter has already solidified himself as a key contributor for the Cavaliers, but Tyson is bringing a unique all-around versatility that could elevate Cleveland to reach their ceiling. Entering the league, the 6-foot-7 wing presented a skillset reminiscent of players like Josh Hart and Caleb Martin, two tough and unrelenting role players.

Tyson has not only shown a physical intensity and improved shooting, but his confidence and scoring volume has been everything the Cavaliers need from a combo wing. In the Cavs' most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, Tyson shot five-of-11 from three and contributed to multiple clutch defensive possessions that gave Cleveland the edge as the final buzzer sounded.

In his second year, Tyson has embodied everything the Cavaliers needed him to become. If his growth maintains throughout the full season, Tyson could quickly establish himself as one of the most important Cavs players for the postseason. For years, rival critics have seen the Cavs as "too nice" to be a contender. Tyson's constant energy and hustle could give the Cavaliers that physical enforcer who could alter their identity across the Association.

Tyson still has nearly an entire season left to go to prove his development is more than a hot streak, but the Cleveland Cavaliers may have found the missing piece to their championship dreams. As the full roster gets healthy and head coach Kenny Atkinson determines the definitive nightly rotation, Tyson will surely have an opportunity to be one of the top bench contributors.