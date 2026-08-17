Jaylon Tyson needs to help Cavaliers make big splash trade next season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a huge season ahead of them. After making it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year, they’ll obviously have higher hopes. But they are also actively trying to improve and stay under the second apron. And Jaylon Tyson could be the key to them making their next big move this season.

Trading Dennis Schroder helped them stay under the second apron. And they should be able to re-sign James Harden. But what’s next? Well, they should try to make an in-season move in an attempt to improve, and Max Strus’ contract is their best chance to do so because of his contract. The better Tyson plays, the more expendable Strus becomes.

If Tyson is playing at the level of a full-time starter, and perhaps even better than that, the Cavs should feel comfortable trading Strus at some point by the deadline in an attempt to improve their roster.

Jaylon Tyson can help Cavaliers trade Max Strus next season

Tyson has two more years on his rookie contract: This season, and another year of a team option (which the Cavaliers will almost certainly decide to pick up when the time comes).

So, not only is he a valuable piece of the pie for Cleveland, but he’s also on a cheap contract. And, since his deal expires after the 2027-28 season, the Cavs will have to extend him soon enough.

Because of that, the Cavaliers need to think about two things at once: Staying under the second apron and also trying to improve the roster right now, as they are still trying to win a championship.

This upcoming season, Strus is set to make $16.7 million. He’ll be on an expiring contract. So, the Cavaliers should look to trade him (and that contract) in order to improve the roster right now.

Strus and Tyson play the same position. They play on the wing. One of them is likely going to be Cleveland’s fifth starter alongside James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

So, if Tyson ends up playing super well next season, it could make it a lot easier for the Cavaliers to trade Strus. And if they can trade Strus’ expiring contract in a trade to upgrade the roster around the rest of its core.

A breakout season from Tyson would help the Cavaliers in multiple ways: It would give the Cavaliers a valuable fifth starter and also allow them to trade Strus in order to upgrade the roster.