Jarrett Allen once again proves to be the glue that holds the Cavaliers together

When asked by ESPN's Brian Windhorst about how his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers changes with Darius Garland out to begin the year, Jarrett Allen had plenty to say. It's clear that the Cavs' big man is committed to doing whatever he needs to in order to elevate the group as a whole.

"It changes a little bit, I have to step up a little bit more," Allen said. "Maybe not handle the ball more, but maybe have some sets play through me, play with Donovan a little more. Just being able to do anything that I can do to help the team win.

"Like you said, that's what I did last year. I take a step back so Evan could shine, and it turned out excellent for him and the team. And honestly, I see myself as a utility guy. Just wherever you need me, I'm there."

This quote speaks volumes about Allen's mentality headed into this season with the Cavaliers. Plenty of guys have the raw talent to make an impact in multiple facets, but not all of them are willing and ready to lay down certain tasks or roles in order to help the team reach a new level, and that's precisely what Jarrett is expressing he wants to do here.

Jarrett Allen simply wants to be a winning player

There are plenty of players that would hear the term "utility guy" and run the other direction. Frankly, there's probably a lot of guys who feel they're above a role player distinction, and only want to be a starter, play in a major scoring role, or something of the like. And honestly, that's understandable at some level. This is these players' livelihoods, so of course they want to be recognized for their ability and get fully showcased often as possible.

The willingness to do whatever his team needs is not a new talking point from Allen, either. He has previously spoken about helping younger teammates, doing different things on the court, and making the extra effort for the team rather than just chasing individual glory. Not only is he committed to this idea mentally, but he physically has the tools to affect the game in plenty of ways as well.

Jarrett of course rebounds at a high level, blocks and alters shots from the opposition, switches decently well, sets solid screens, and does all the things you typically would expect from a big man. But on top of that, in doing whatever the team needs him to, I believe Cleveland can rely on him to occasionally initiate on offense more, set actions for others, pick and pop where needed, and just make smart plays with the ball in his hands.

Overall, being a glue guy is about more than just natural skills. It's about uplifting your team through self-sacrifice, communicating well, and maintaining the standards of your team. It's clear that that's the direction Jarrett Allen wants to go in, and Cavs fans should be thrilled at what that can do for this team in a year with such elevated expectations.