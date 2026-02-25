Jarrett Allen keeps making the Cavaliers look genius for stunning trade

Every once in a while, NBA teams can get better simply because no one else is paying attention. That was the case for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired Jarrett Allen over five years ago now (which is crazy) for a late first-round pick. When the Nets acquired James Harden in 2021, they could no longer afford to keep Allen around, so the Cavs swooped him and bravely took him for themselves.

The Cavs poked their head in to help facilitate that deal, and for their services they received a player who's been a mainstay in their rotation for a half-decade now — and is currently playing the best basketball of his career.

In February, Allen is averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while making nearly 3/4 of his shot attempts. He's been the Cavs' best frontcourt player for the entire month (and perhaps longer), and the addition of — ironically — James Harden has only reinforced Allen's impact for this team.

Team building is usually difficult in the NBA, but it's a good rule of thumb to remember that if a team is willing to give you an above-average center — which Allen already was in 2021 — just because they don't have the financial flexibility to retain him...You should take that deal.

Jarrett Allen is playing the best basketball of his career

I'm not sure if Evan Mobley's production has been down recently because of injury or because he isn't forced to do as much with Allen playing so well, but either way, Allen's surge couldn't come at a better time.

In regards to how the Cavs got Allen, it's a strategy that other teams have tried in the five years since but I don't believe any similar trades have yielded such positive results. The idea of picks is almost always better than the player the pick turns out to be, and this is a perfect example of that. Because the Cavs were willing to part with a pick (that became MarJon Beauchamp, for the record) they got a perennial near-All Star center. Good deal!

I don't expect Allen to suddenly become a permanent 20/10 guy with James Harden in the mix, but for the time being, it's a joy watching Allen dominate pretty much every night. And it's always a good time to remember the Cavs got him because no one else was paying attention.