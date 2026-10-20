James Harden vs. Dwyane Wade: Former Cavaliers battle for No. 3 all-time

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant can keep their spots atop the NBA's all-time shooting guard rankings. The real argument starts at No. 3, where James Harden and Dwyane Wade have given basketball fans plenty to fight about.

One has an MVP trophy, outrageous scoring numbers and a passing résumé that would make most point guards jealous. The other has three championship rings, a Finals MVP and a reputation for delivering when the stakes were highest.

And here's what makes this debate especially interesting for Cleveland Cavaliers fans: Both wore wine and gold.

Wade briefly reunited with LeBron James in Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. Harden arrived in February 2026 with a chance to help Donovan Mitchell and company chase another championship. So which former Cavaliers guard has the stronger claim to basketball's bronze medal?

James Harden has an individual résumé that's difficult to ignore

At his peak, Harden wasn't simply scoring a lot. He was making NBA defenses look helpless.

The 2018 MVP won three consecutive scoring titles from 2018 through 2020, averaging an absurd 36.1 points in 2018-19 and 34.3 the following season. For perspective, Wade's highest-scoring campaign produced 30.2 points per game. That's an incredible season, and Harden exceeded it twice.

His step-back three-pointer became practically unguardable, while his isolation game forced opponents into an unpleasant choice: surrender the jumper or risk watching him attack the basket. Double-team him, and he'd find an open teammate.

Harden also won two assists titles and earned six All-NBA First Team selections, compared with Wade's two. That combination of scoring and playmaking is difficult to dismiss. Harden could be an entire offense by himself, something Cleveland now hopes to benefit from without asking him to carry that kind of workload.

There's just one glaring omission from his trophy case: an NBA championship.

Dwyane Wade has the postseason legacy Harden is still chasing

Wade's argument starts with something Harden can't currently match. He knows what it's like to lead a team to an NBA championship.

In 2006, Miami fell behind Dallas 2-0 in the Finals. Wade responded by averaging 34.7 points across the series, powering the Heat to four consecutive victories and earning Finals MVP honors. At just 24, he had delivered the kind of postseason performance that defines a career.

He added championships in 2012 and 2013 alongside LeBron, although those titles came in a different role. Wade was no longer carrying the entire offensive burden, but he remained an essential piece of Miami's championship formula.

His individual accomplishments weren't shabby, either. Wade won the 2009 scoring title, made 13 All-Star teams and earned three All-Defensive Team selections. That last distinction matters. Harden's offensive brilliance is undeniable, but Wade was a much more accomplished defender.

Of course, Harden hasn't spent his entire postseason career disappearing when the lights got bright. His Houston Rockets pushed the Kevin Durant-led Warriors to seven games in the 2018 Western Conference Finals, coming within one victory of knocking off a dynasty.

The disappointing elimination games and missed opportunities are part of Harden's story. Wade has a signature championship performance that Harden, despite all his statistical brilliance, has yet to replicate.

Cavaliers fans have a reason to care about who ranks third

Wade's Cleveland chapter was more of a cameo than a starring role. He played 46 games for the Cavaliers in 2017-18, averaging 11.2 points before returning to Miami. His legacy was already secure, and his brief stay did little to change it.

Harden's Cleveland story could be considerably more consequential.

He joined a contender featuring Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, giving the Cavaliers another experienced offensive creator. Harden doesn't need to average 35 points anymore. If he can control the tempo, create easier looks and take pressure off Mitchell, he'll have done something far more valuable to Cleveland's championship ambitions.

And as the Cavaliers continue chasing championship success, Harden has an opportunity to address the biggest criticism of his career.

Winning a ring wouldn't automatically settle this debate. Wade led Miami to the 2006 title and walked away with Finals MVP. That's a different accomplishment from contributing to a championship as an established veteran.

But imagine Harden playing a major role in bringing Cleveland another title. Suddenly, the argument becomes considerably more uncomfortable for Wade's supporters.

Two legends, two very different definitions of greatness

Harden has the MVP, the scoring titles, the playmaking and the superior All-NBA First Team résumé. Wade counters with three championships, a Finals MVP, stronger defensive credentials and a postseason masterpiece.

Both have legitimate claims to the third spot behind Jordan and Bryant. It comes down to how much weight individual dominance should carry against championship success. And with Harden now wearing a Cavaliers jersey, Cleveland fans might get a front-row seat to the final chapter of that argument.