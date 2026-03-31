James Harden is unlocking the version of Evan Mobley Cavaliers fans knew existed

Evan Mobley had one of the best offensive performances of his career on Monday night. He put up 34 points on 15-of-21 shooting in the 122-113 win over the Utah Jazz, putting on a scoring clinic in the restricted area and not even needing to take a single 3-pointer.

Granted, the Jazz have been playing for ping pong balls for months now, but it's still hard to score that much on that efficiency. Moreover, he was fresh off dropping 23 points on 66.7 percent shooting against the Miami Heat, so it may not have been a fluke.

That's why Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson wanted to tip his hat to his guy. However, as much as he deserves credit for the newfound offensive confidence, Atkinson also wanted to praise James Harden for making life easier for the star big. Following the win, he said that, just like Jarrett Allen, Mobley has benefited from Harden's playmaking.

Kenny Atkinson says James Harden is bringing out the best of the Cavaliers' big men

"He's been dominating post All-Star and post-trade, and I know how much it has to do with James," Atkinson said. "...When you have a great passer like James it's helped him tremendously."

Harden is one of the best pick-and-roll operators in NBA history. He's surgical once he gets the ball at the top of the key, and his status as a true triple-threat guy just forces opposing defenses to stay honest and close to him, leaving big men wide open and with the easiest buckets they'll ever get.

Mobley and Allen aren't uber-aggressive scorers; that's just not in their nature, but they've certainly been more efficient with Harden pulling the strings of the offense. The next step is for them to demand the ball and get more involved in the flow of the game, as that will also open things up for Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

For years, the Cavs have waited for Mobley to take the next step. He did so last year when he was named Defensive Player of the Year, but he didn't keep the foot on the gas this season. Nevertheless, the potential is most definitely there.

Harden and Mobley will only develop more chemistry over time. That said, it's up to Mobley to maximize his potential and make the most of having one of the best playmakers of his generation by his side. The easy buckets will be there; he just needs to go get them.