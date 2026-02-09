James Harden trade gives Cavaliers a game-changing boost in one crucial area

The Cleveland Cavaliers trading Darius Garland away to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden came as a shock for everyone. Given the belief the Cavs in him and his fellow core four members in Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, it was a surprise that Koby Altman decided to make a change midseason.

Garland was the team’s longest tenured player. He helped put the franchise back on the map after LeBron James’ second exit. He signed a max contract in 2022. He was named an All-Star twice. Garland really grew as a player in his time with the Cavs, but ultimately, his concerning health issues and large contract is what made Cleveland move on.

Garland’s exit is not easy for anyone in the organization, but in the aftermath of the deal, the general feeling around the team is pretty clear.

Cavaliers believe that James Harden elevates their playoff ceiling

Mitchell said as much to Tony Jones of The Athletic after Cleveland’s big road win over LA earlier this week. He is excited about the potential the partnership with Harden has and believes that his presence will make the game easier for everybody on the roster.

That is especially true for Mobley and Allen. He also expressed the fact that he wants a championship and believes Harden helps with that goal.

Altman also echoed that sentiment in his media availability earlier this week, citing the fact that Harden has a wealth of playoff experience that will aid the team.

Harden is still playing high-level basketball. He is averaging 25 points per game, five rebounds, and eight assists per game. He has been to the playoffs every year of his career. While he has some shaky playoff performances, Harden is much more proven than Garland in a postseason environment.

Additionally, Harden has been more available than Garland when it matters. In each of his playoff runs, Garland has nursed some sort of ailment.

In 2023, a bad back zapped his effectiveness against the New York Knicks. In 2024, he was playing underweight because of a broken jaw that caused him to lose 15 pounds. In 2025, he re-injured his big toe against the Miami Heat, and he needed surgery in the offseason.

Given the importance of this playoff run for the Cavs, they could not run the risk of Garland being unavailable in the most vital part of their season. He was already nursing a toe injury on his other foot and was reportedly set to play with two plates in his shoes. For a guy who’s game relies on quickness, having him be that compromised is not ideal.

Cleveland knows the opportunity ahead. The East is wide-open. This may be their best and only shot at getting to the NBA Finals, something everyone in the organization wants a taste of again.

Saying goodbye to a franchise pillar in Garland is a tough pill to swallow. However, in order to compete for championships, sacrifices have to be made.