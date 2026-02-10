James Harden had a reunion in mind before landing with the Cavaliers

James Harden's divorce from the Los Angeles Clippers developed incredibly quickly. It became a clean and easy breakup for both parties, with the 11-time All-Star finding his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the process. If the rumors are true, though, it was not just Cleveland or bust here.

The Cavaliers made a ton of sense as a destination for Harden. In a wide-open Eastern Conference, Cleveland gives the aging star a real chance to compete for a championship and make an NBA Finals. A payday could also be in the cards.

There is at least one other spot that may have been able to offer Harden both of those things too. It would have been a destination the legendary combo guard was very familiar with. However, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the desire was one-sided.

Shelburne wrote, "Harden was interested in reuniting with the Houston Rockets, sources say, a natural fit because their point guard, Fred VanVleet, had torn his ACL before the season. But the Rockets showed little interest in their former MVP."

Failed Rockets reunion for Harden helped get the Cavaliers who they needed

It's surprising the Rockets would not consider bringing back their franchise legend. Perhaps making the money work for Harden's estimated $39.2 million price tag in 2025-26 was just a touch too complicated to truly entertain the idea.

Whatever the reason is, the Cavaliers swooped in and got themselves a proven star when there was nothing to materialize from a potential return to Houston. They won on two fronts here.

Depending on what the Rockets would have needed to surrender, and the overall return they got back, Houston could have come walked away from a potential Harden trade as a much-improved contender. The group has hovered as a very good team in the Western Conference this season, but have not fully established themselves as elite. Their old star could have helped.

Not seeing another contender improve is a big win for the Cavaliers. Making that upgrade themselves sweetens the deal all the more for Cleveland.

It will take considerable time before the Cavaliers can truly see just how much better they are with Harden. Quite frankly, the results they truly care about won't come until the postseason.

If the Cavaliers do end up winning the Eastern Conference and making a trip to the NBA Finals, they will need to send the Rockets a fruit basket. Perhaps a 'thank you' note on top will be a nice added touch too.