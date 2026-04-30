It's getting harder to defend Donovan Mitchell (and not on the court)

The Cleveland Cavaliers survived another epic collapse. They tightened up on defense in the fourth quarter to hold the visiting Toronto Raptors to 17 points, securing a much-needed five-point comeback win.

However, as much as this team needed the triumph, there aren't that many reasons to celebrate. If anything, the fans should be worried about Donovan Mitchell's recent performances and how much he's struggled in the past three games.

The former Utah Jazz draft pick scored 19 points on 17 shots, turning the ball over twice and not looking as aggressive as usual. It was yet another disappointing performance by a player who may never take another leap.

Is Donovan Mitchell a true alpha?

For years, Mitchell has carried a reputation as a playoff riser. His numbers (27.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 68 playoff games, per StatMuse) certainly back up that claim, and he's also averaged 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 9 games in elimination games.

However, we've seen that basketball goes way beyond the stat sheet. Mitchell has gone absolutely bonkers in the playoffs here and there, but the consistency hasn't always been there. It's better to have someone who can give you 25 a night than someone who can give you 40 in a win and 10 in a loss.

The Cavs gave Mitchell the keys to ignition this year. Trading for James Harden sent a clear message: This is Donovan Mitchell's team, we want him to sign a contract extension, and we're going to move on from his backcourt make to allow him to flourish and lead this team to a championship.

However, that might not be the best decision for this organization. Mitchell is an elite Robin, but he may not be a Batman. That's perfectly fine, and there should be no shame in still being one of the best players in the Association.

Still, this organization had LeBron James. Cavs fans know what a leader and someone who can elevate his game in big moments looks like, and Mitchell hasn't always been that guy. Keeping him there for the long run and with a contract that makes it tougher to surround him with strong talent might doom this team to be stuck in playoff mediocrity forever.

Mitchell is a great player, and this is a team sport. That said, he has never gotten past the second round of the playoffs in his career, and it seems like you never know which version of him you're going to get in the postseason.