2 difference makers in Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback win over New York Knicks
The Cleveland Cavaliers might just be that good. Although the Cavs' roster is still nearly identical, there is no mistaking that this team looks nothing like the one that took the court last season.
Another year together and another tough playoff defeat has seemingly ignited the Cavaliers' hot 4-0 start to the regular season. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has implemented a diverse, strategic offense and has gotten the most out of almost every player on the court so far. Sharpshooter Sam Merrill has been a steady member of the rotation after two seasons with fringe minutes for Cleveland. Atkinson's system is not heavily reliant on the star players carrying the night. Rather, everybody is involved and moving around.
The Cavs overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half in a hostile environment, beating the New York Knicks 110-104 in Madison Square Garden. With a heated rivalry brewing between the two Eastern Conference contenders, this win was a statement victory for the Cavaliers' Finals aspirations.
In-game adjustments and relentless work gave Cleveland the final laugh. Their balanced attack and selfless playstyle outlasted a tired Knicks squad by the final buzzer. New York got sloppy in the end, committing meaningless fouls and resorting to complaining to officials.
As for the Cavs, two difference-makers shifted the tides when it mattered the most.
No. 1 - Darius Garland
After Darius Garland shut down trade rumors, Cavaliers fans hoped to see a resurgent comeback year for the All-Star point guard. Unpredictable injuries hampered his season last year, but Garland spent the entire offseason conditioning himself for this season. He added weight and muscle and showed that against the Knicks.
Early in the game, Garland attacked the Knicks' perimeter defense, fighting to get to his spots and immediately rising up to take a mid-range floater or stepback three-pointer. Garland dissected New York's defense, opening up the court for the rest of his teammates. His quick pace and decisive moves were reminiscent of Garland's lone All-Star season. He finished the game with 34 points and three assists.
In the final stretch, Garland stayed on point on both ends of the court, actively competing for the best possible shot as both an on-ball and off-ball threat. Defensively, Garland had what was possibly the biggest stop of the night, swatting the ball out of Jalen Brunson's hands on a last-minute layup.
During the summer, it seemed that Garland's time in Cleveland could be cut short. If he had made a trade request, it was the Cavs' best interest to respect those wishes. But, his statements at media day and emphatic performances already this year showcase his commitment to what he started and helped build in Cleveland.