How the Cleveland Cavaliers can capitalize on the chaos in New Orleans
Every season, at least one NBA squad unravels in front of the world. This year, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fortunate enough to look as good as ever.
As for the New Orleans Pelicans, things are quite different. Injuries have already left the Pelicans in shambles, and both star players Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have left their respective agencies during extended time away with injuries. New Orleans has an exciting pool of talented young wings and a solid rookie center Yves Missi. With so much chaos and intrigue around the Pels, the front office might choose to cut ties with Ingram and Williamson to jump start a rebuild with a solid foundation already in place.
By this trade deadline, the Pels may look entirely different. Conversely, the Cavs are positioned to buy into this current star core and bolster their squad for a deep postseason run. Cleveland's hot start proves the team is deserving of the title contender in the Eastern Conference, but they are hardly a perfect team. This makes the Cavaliers an intriguing trade partner for numerous teams, including New Orleans.
The Cavs and Pels offseason connections
When the Cavaliers first entered the offseason after a five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round, rumors burst onto the scene that one, or both, of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen could be in a new jersey by opening night. While Cleveland chose a different path forward, they were linked to the Pelicans' All-Star forward Ingram.
The difficulty in signing Ingram is the price tag. The 27-year-old wing will enter unrestricted free agency in 2025, meaning any team trading for him must be prepared to pay him next summer. With an expensive core already in place, the Cavs had no reason to take the chance on signing and losing Ingram within a few months. Now, though, Cleveland in the best position across the NBA to dethrone the Celtics.
Perhaps, Ingram is the final puzzle piece, even if he could be the most expensive puzzle piece yet.
Building a deal for BI
This season, Ingram is owed $36 million. As a luxury tax team, the Cavaliers can take back up to 110% of their outgoing value. This makes Ingram a pricy target, but nonetheless a worthwhile one. In 16 games played, Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from deep.
Considering Cleveland's offseason moves, the Cavs would not be willing to part with any of their own core to steal Ingram. Instead, they would have to build up numerous smaller salaries to match the numbers.
In this move, the Cavaliers sacrifice three of their best depth pieces and their last remaining first-round pick to add Ingram and Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins serves as salary filler, and Okoro would have to be added through New Orleans' $12 million Trade Exception due to being hard capped at the first apron.
The Pels add LeVert on an expiring contract and get two more ideal two-way wings. The 2031 pick could be a colossal piece for the future. This deal makes the Pelicans worse in the short-term, but their overall future improves with potentially the best defensive wing rotation in the league with Okoro, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones all on one team.
Is it worth it for the Cavaliers?
Cleveland would be going all in on a championship run this season. If Ingram doesn't work out, they would likely move on without question. If they won the Finals, Ingram's next destination simply wouldn't matter, anyway.
If Ingram moves on from Cleveland, the Cavaliers do not instantly have $36 million to spend in free agency. Replacing him would be difficult. Cleveland could at least have use of a Mid-Level Exception, either the Non-Taxpayer or Taxpayer, depending on other moves such as re-signing Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill to pay raises.
Ingram, though, is only a great fit in thought with this deal. Five All-Stars in a starting lineup is great in NBA 2K, but there's only 48 minutes in every game. Sharing the ball and giving Evan Mobley and Garland enough usage in the offense with this roster would be nothing short of impossible.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers were in a worse position and needed a change to the core, Ingram could be a great choice. But, as it stands, Ingram is expensive and does not help Cleveland's future. The Cavs may explore the trade market ahead of the deadline, but it should not be Ingram. There is enough star power in Cleveland already, making high-end role players more suitable for their needs.